Garmin owners are spotting a new update and it finally tackles long-standing complaints

Garmin owners are beginning to notice a new software update appearing on their watches, and while it doesn’t come with flashy new features or headline-grabbing redesigns, it addresses some of the most persistent frustrations users have been living with for years.

The update, known as Beta version 25.08, is currently rolling out to older high-end Garmin smartwatches through the brand’s public beta programme.

That includes models such as the last-gen flagship Fenix 7, ever-so-cheap Epix Gen 2, the battery-bruiser Enduro 2, the marine specialist Quatix 7, and the ultra-premium MARQ Gen 2.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Navigation has long been one of Garmin’s biggest strengths on paper, yet also one of its most complained-about areas in day-to-day use.

As a result, in this beta, Garmin has focused squarely on improving the Maps experience.

Issues that caused visual glitches during route previews have been fixed, and a particularly frustrating bug that could cause watches to shut down while downloading maps has also been addressed.

If you've ever tried to follow a route offline with one of the Garmins listed above, you know how essential this update is.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The invisible friction

The update also resolves problems with data fields not displaying correctly on certain watch faces, another small but persistent annoyance that has lingered across several software generations.

Not everything is perfect yet. ECG functionality remains disabled in this beta build on supported models, suggesting the company is still working through regulatory or software hurdles before re-enabling it later in the testing cycle.

That alone is a reminder that this is still pre-release software, and not something every user should rush to install.

Beta 25.08 won’t transform your wearable overnight, but it makes the experience more reliable, more predictable and more pleasant to live with.

And if this build is anything to go by, the most valuable Garmin updates in 2026 may not be the ones that add features, but the ones that finally get the foundations right.

You can sign up for Garmin's Beta Software Program here.

[via NotebookCheck]