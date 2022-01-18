Garmin epix review: Fenix 7 meets Venu 2 in this stylish adventure smartwatch

Garmin epix review TL;DR: Garmin took all the best features of the Fenix and Venu series and mixed them all together to create a premium AMOLED smartwatch for people who can afford such luxuries.

Garmin is trying its best to make its products more appealing to less diehard sports fans, and the new epix franchise is a striking example of this effort. It's essentially an updated Garmin Fenix 6 Pro combined with the AMOLED screen and lifestyle features of the more casual Garmin Venu 2.

Not surprisingly, the epix is one of the best smartwatches that will appeal to those high-middle class people who are happy to shell out the not-so-low asking price for this wearable. What do you get for your hard-earned money? A brilliant watch with heap loads of smart, health and wellness features.

Garmin epix review: Price and availability

The Garmin epix was announced in January 2022 and is available to buy now at Garmin US, Garmin UK and Garmin AUS.

The epix is offered in slate steel, black titanium sapphire and white titanium sapphire, black/carbon grey DLC titanium sapphire versions.

The suggested retail price of the Garmin epix starts at $899.99/£799.99/AU$1,399.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin epix review: Physical design

From a size point of view, the Garmin Epix is almost a spitting image of the Fenix 6. The bezel is slimmer, and the screws are in different places, but the overall thickness and width of the watch case is the same.

And as expected from a Garmin watch, the Garmin epix's build quality is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Even the base model features Corning Gorilla Glass DX lens, a stainless steel bezel, and a fibre-reinforced polymer case with steel rear cover; the more expensive Sapphire Edition uses Sapphire crystal lens and titanium bezel and fibre-reinforced polymer case with titanium rear cover.

[The Sapphire model is 6 grams lighter than the stainless steel variety; 70/76 grams with the strap, respectively.]

The 5-button layout is the same as on any other Garmin watch. You can also control the epix via touch-interactions, similar to the new Garmin Fenix 7. and, of course, the Venu 2. the silicone strap is identical to the one found on the Fenix 7; it's flexible, comfortable and easy to adjust.

The real showstopper is the AMOLED screen. It's a 1.3-inch display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, and it's bright as hell. I loved the display on the Venu 2, and I'm pretty sure the epix uses the same display or something very similar. It's easy to read in broad daylight and looks pretty, too.

I would classify the Garmin epix as a rugged smartwatch, and therefore it's slightly bulkier than your Apple Watch or Huawei Watch GT 3. The epix also comes in one size only, which is great because you don't have to mull over which size to get. Compare this with the 22 different Fenix 7 varieties.

One thing that's missing from the epix is solar charging. As I was told, this is because the AMOLED screen is so energy-hungry, adding even the new updated Power Glass to the epix wouldn't make a whole lot of difference in battery life but would increase the price significantly. Long story short, there is no user benefit from including solar charging in the epix at the moment.

Garmin epix review: Why is the epix called 'Gen 2'?

Although it's a new franchise, Garmin calls the epix "Gen 2". This might be confusing as there hasn't been a Gen 1 epix before.

The original version of the epix, or Gen 1 if you may, has never been released. According to insider information I was shown during a pre-release meeting, there was an epix version that had poorer battery life but Garmin decided to hold fire until it can offer a decent enough battery life with the epix.

This new version ended up being the watch to be released, the "Gen 2" epix. Garmin just can't help itself, it needs to throw a spanner in the works to confuse people with its watches. If it's not the million different versions the watch comes in, it's the cryptic naming that throws people off. How silly.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin epix review: Features

Just like Fenix models, the Garmin epix has a million features, more than an average human being can ever utilise to their full potential.

You get the new Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate all day long, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score and insights, Body-Battery energy monitoring and so on. Most of the advanced features use Firstbeat Analytics' algorithm that provides one of the most accurate estimates in wearables.

For the best results, you should wear the epis all day long so the Body Battery and stress measurements can be accurate. Wearing the watch continuously will help the epix provide you with more accurate recovery estimations, too. I personally find the watch a bit bulky to be worn 24/7, especially if you wear it correctly, snug to the skin, but others might find it less challenging.

The epix features the same multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support for better and more accurate GPS positioning. This means the watch picks up the GPS signal and holds onto it easier.

Inherited from the Fenix series, the epix comes preloaded with TopoActive maps with free access to download multi-continent maps from around the world. There are updated SkiView Maps, featuring new metrics and an improved activity overview of slopes from around the world.

The Garmin epix has memory to store music and maps on the watch. Music can be downloaded from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer (you need to be subscribed to these services). Maps can be swapped in and out via the Map Manager feature on the watch.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin epix review: Sports tracking and accuracy

As expected from a Garmin wearable, the epix is pretty accurate when it comes to heart rate tracking. I was testing the watch alongside the Fenix 7 and noticed that the rep counter on the epix worked a little better than on the Fenix 7. The motion sensor in the epix must be more sensitive as the screen often came on even if the watch was on a table and I was typing on the laptop next to it.

GPS accuracy is similar to the Fenix 7, too: after starting the exercise, it took the epix a few seconds to work out the exact position and followed me around relatively accurately. It was 1-2 metres off at its worst but generally, the route was followed accurately.

Heart rate accuracy on the epix is great. I used it for running, strength workouts and HIIT and in most cases, it provided accurate readings. I could clearly locate the sets on the heart rate chart in the Garmin Connect app after the workouts.

After all, just because the epix is aimed at less hardcore fitness enthusiasts, that doesn't mean Garmin will make the watch unusable for athletes.

Case in point, the epix is Garmin Coach ready, which is an adaptive running trainer that matches your running program to your progress, features PacePro—which keeps your pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course—and Real-Time Stamina to track and manage exertion through activity to avoid burnout.

Plus there are daily workout suggestions and the epix even has those animated workouts you can watch on the watch. There are new HIIT training modes (AMRAP and EMOM) so you can use the epix for cross-training. Don't forget your cross-training shoes, though!

Garmin epix review: Battery life

The Garmin epix has a considerably long battery life for an AMOLED watch. Even just two years ago, OLED watches had a battery life of up to two days (see: Suunto 7, although in that case, the Wear OS might have been the main reason for the not-so-stellar battery life) whereas the Garmin epix can last up to 16 days in smartwatch mode with the GPS turned off.

This is reduced to 6 days if you enable the always-on screen and increases to 21 days with the battery saver turned on.

GPS battery life is slightly complicated: up to 42 hours with GPS only, up to 32 hours with all satellite systems enabled, up to 20 hours with all satellite systems and multi-band tracking enabled and finally, up to 10 hours with all satellite systems and music enabled.

Phew!

There is also a max battery GPS mode that gives you 75 hours of GPS tracking (but doesn't track your movements every second) and with the expedition GPS mode turned on, the epix will go between two charges for up to 14 days.

In practice, and considering average use, you won't need to charge the epix more than once every other week. Pretty good for an AMOLED watch!

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin epix review: Verdict

The Garmin epix is a brilliant premium smartwatch. It's solid as a rock and accurate enough to be used for proper running training, just like the best Garmin watches.

I understand there are technical limitations and Garmin might intentionally want to keep its watches bulky but I think the epix would benefit from being a bit thinner and lighter. A watch this big is not the most comfortable to wear for sleeping and if you won't wear it during the night, the epix won't be able to provide accurate Body Battery and recovery estimations.

I also appreciate the epix is a premium smartwatch but it is expensive. The base model is more way more expensive than the standard Fenix 7S and that's not a cheap watch either. The epix is twice as expensive as the Venu 2, although it must be said that the Venu 2 isn't marketed as a premium smartwatch. That's not cheap either, though.

Who would I recommend the Garmin epix for? People who like the Fenix series but need want a watch that will complement their smart or smart-casual attire. These people probably have enough money to buy the watch, too.

Garmin epix review: Also consider

Two obvious alternatives to the epix are the Fenix 6 Pro and Venu 2 mentioned above.

Apart from those, I'd recommend the Garmin Forerunner 945 which is the best Garmin watch for running. It has a light yet resilient fibre-reinforced polymer case, tough Corning Gorilla Glass DX lens, a multitude of sensors, offers a range of hardcore and casual features as well as a long battery life. And does it all for a reasonable price, too.

There is also the Polar Vantage V2. It can be operated via touch (not quite as smooth as the epix, though) and has running and cycling performance tests that provide interesting insights into training. The Vantage V2 is also one of the best running watches to help you optimise recovery.