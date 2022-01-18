Garmin Fenix 7 review: a brilliant Swiss army knife disguised as a rugged multisport watch

Garmin Fenix 7 review TL;DR: the king of multisport watches that does it all and better than other watches. A flawless piece of design.

I'm a massive fan of the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro. In my humble opinion, it's the best Garmin watch as it can be used for quite literally everything; you can use it for trekking, running, triathlons, indoor workouts and more. It's fast, accurate, looks great on the wrist and thanks to many different iterations, there certainly is a Fenix 6 watch for everyone out there.

At least this was my opinion until I tried the new Garmin Fenix 7. Considering how well-regarded its predecessor is, I couldn't imagine what the Fenix 7 can possibly offer to make me want to switch from the Fenix 6. However, after spending weeks with the Fenix 7, I can safely say that it's my new favourite rugged smartwatch and will be yours, too.

My favourite feature so far? It's the flashlight. An actual working flashlight. A total game changer!

[Please note: I used the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar model for this review. All comments and observations are true to that version of the watch.]

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Price and availability

The Garmin Fenix 7 was released in January 2022 and is available to buy now at Gamin US, Garmin UK and Garmin AUS.

Available models include Fenix 7S, Fenix 7 and Fenix 7X (small to large watch body, respectively), with options for standard (non-solar), Solar and Sapphire Solar Editions.

Suggested retail price starting at $699.99/£599.99/AU$1,049.

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Fenix 7 vs Fenix 6

At first glance, the Garmin Fenix 7 doesn't look significantly different from the Fenix 6: the body of the two watches look more or less the same and they use the same user interface to navigate the widgets. There are five buttons and the silicone straps also feel almost identical.

Once you start paying attention to the finer details, you'll notice there are big differences between the two models. The Fenix 7 has an updated physical design that uses fewer screws and some of the pushbuttons are now also more pronounced so you can find them easier.

The Fenix 7 can be controlled via touch as well as the touch buttons, unlike the Fenix 6, and has better solar harvesting capabilities than the Garmin Fenix 6x Pro Solar. It has multi-band positioning and multi-continent mapping for more reliable navigation.

With the introduction of Sapphire Solar models, you don't have to choose between solar capabilities and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, as you had done previously for the Fenix 6 Series.

There are three notable differences in features: a new flashlight has been added in the Fenix 7X model, there is a real-time stamina tracker when you do your workouts and you can now do Health Snapshots using the watch, too. More on these below.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Physical design

The Garmin Fenix series has always been renowned for its ruggedness and the Fenix 7 takes this a step further by improving on the tough housing with protective button guards and metal-reinforced lugs. The materials used were swapped in some places to make the case even more resilient but without changing the look of the watch too much.

You'll find the same five buttons around the case and the bezel and the case also look strikingly similar to the Fenix 6. The number of screws used to tighten the body has been reduced and moved away from the bezel; this makes the Fenix 7 look less cluttered.

One notable difference between the two watches can be found at the back: the Fenix 7 uses the new Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor, first seen in the Garmin Venu 2, that has a different LED layout and provides more accurate heart rate readings.

The default silicone strap looks and feels the same as before.

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Solar harvesting and battery life

Thanks to the addition of solar, the Fenix 7 has a battery life that rivals the Garmin Enduro. The new Power Glass in the Fenix 7 is "more raised" - or so I've been told - and improved the solar harvesting capability up to 200% in smartwatch mode from Fenix 6 Solar.

The updated design maximises solar surface area for increased efficiency. The solar-powered Fenix 7X models can go even longer between charges with a battery life of up to 5 weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 5 days in GPS mode.

In practice, this means that you won't need to charge the watch more than a couple of times a month under normal circumstances (e.g. you aren't out for 5-hour running sessions with GPS every day). Given enough sun exposure, the solar-powered Fenix 7 can probably function for a month without needing to plug it in.

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Features

Being a flagship model, the Fenix 7 has pretty much every feature included Garmin could think of, many of which can be found in other Garmin watch models.

These include Pulse Ox (blood oxygen monitoring), wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking. Body Battery, Fitness Age and Sleep Score with Advanced Sleep Monitoring are also available on the Fenix 7. These are powered by Firstbeat Analytics' patented algorithm and are getting more and more precise as time goes on (and more data is collected).

You get the 'usual' smart stuff on the Fenix 7 including notifications, Garmin Pay contactless payments, offline music, Bluetooth connectivity to headphones and more.

There are safety and tracking features, too, with automatic incident detection and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with your real-time location to emergency contacts.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Flashlight

I must confess, when I first read about the flashlight feature I thought it was a gimmick in the Fenix 7X but after I tried it, I can't imagine how I lived my life without it up until this point.

To clarify, it's not the usual 'the screen lights up' kind of flashlight we're talking about it but an actual flashlight built into the watch. You can turn the flashlight on by long-pressing the light button (top left) and choosing the flashlight option or by double-pressing the same button quickly.

The flashlight has four different brightness settings and even a red light option. The light coming from the flashlight is powerful and can be used for a variety of tasks. I appreciated the fact that there was a flashlight readily accessible on my wrist and used it quite a lot during the winter days when I tested the Fenix 7.

The flashlight has another function, too: it can provide extra visibility when you're out on your runs. Once turned on in the run settings, the flashlight can be set to match your cadence and flash white when your arm swings forward and red when it swings backwards. This can provide runners with another layer of visibility and since it's all integrated into the smartwatch, the feature is ultra-convenient to use.

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Stamina

Speaking of features that need to be turned on in the settings: the new real-time stamina tracker is one of these. This is a typical Garmin move: adding loads of new features but not turning them on automatically. The same happened when the Enduro introduced ClimbPro. I wonder if it's something to do with battery life?

The feature itself is interesting and can help you better understand what is the ideal pace you can sustain for longer periods. Stamina is another Firstbeat Analytics feature so it uses the algorithm mentioned above to measure and analyse your stats. During your runs, stamina can go up or down depending on a variety of factors.

Stamina measurements can come in handy during racing. By keeping an eye on it, you can evaluate "how much is left in the tank" and make an educated decision if your body is ready for an attack or if you're better off not pushing yourself because you won't last long enough to recover.

[Editor's note: I can only assume this feature will be rolled out to other Garmin watch models too but not sure which one and when. For now, stamina a Fenix 7 only feature.]

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Accuracy

I was in a pickle when trying to measure the accuracy of the Fenix 7. I usually use the Fenix 6 paired with the Garmin HRM-Pro as a gold standard for heart rate accuracy but I couldn't really do that here. Instead, I checked the data against other running watches, including the Coros Pace 2, the Huawei Watch GT 3 and the Polar Vantage V2.

As expected, the Fenix 7 performed really well during these tests. The Elevate V4 sensor was already accurate in the Venu 2 and if anything, the Fenix 7 feels even more on the ball when it comes to quick changes in heart rate. As always, it performs better for cardio workouts and when the wrist isn't twisted around too much but all in all, the Fenix 7 is remarkably accurate.

GPS performance is superb. I remember being amazed by how quickly the Fenix 6 picks up GPS signals but thanks to the multi-band positioning (the watch uses the additional L5 frequency range), the Fenix 7 almost instantly connects to satellites. Isn't it wonderful that you don't have to stand around for minutes when you're all ready to go just so the watch can find a signal? It's the best, really.

Positioning in an urban environment is fine; the watch will almost always place you where you actually are. There were a few instances where I was running in densely built areas under some trees where I apparently went through buildings but the route is never way off. The inaccuracies certainly didn't affect performance evaluations and that's the main thing.

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Verdict

The Garmin Fenix 7 is not a cheap running watch, but it's more affordable than the Enduro and even the new Epix, so, in its category, the Fenix 7 is one of the best value watches you can get.

The addition of touch controls makes the Fenix 7 more smartwatch-like, in a good sense, and probably more appealing to people who need an accurate multisport watch that also has all the smart features under the sun.

But a Fenix 7 is not just any old smartwatch; it's a premium smartwatch made of quality materials; it's able to withstand the elements; has a slew of exciting and useful features; finally, boasts an incredibly long battery life.

Much like its predecessor, the Fenix 7 comes in many sizes so it's very likely you will find one that best suits your wrist size and style. It will cost you to get this watch but you're certainly getting your money's worth with the Garmin Fenix 7.

Garmin Fenix 7 review: Also consider

The Suunto 9 Baro Titanium is an excellent outdoor watch that has a long battery life (not quite as long as the Fenix 7, though) and good navigational abilities in a slimline package. Similarly to the Fenix 7, the Suunto 9 Baro Titanium feels like a smartwatch on the wrist while also being a capable navigational tool. It's also a bit c cheaper than the Fenix 7.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS feels premium without the premium price tag and is a great alternative to pricier adventure smartwatches such as the Garmin Fenix 7. Better still, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Mobvoi dual-processor system somehow makes Wear OS work, a rare achievement these days. It's really, really cheap, too.