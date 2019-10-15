Best cheap Garmin watch deals 2019 October: from Forerunner to Fenix, find all the cheap Garmin watch deals here

We went ahead and rounded up all the best cheap Garmin watch deals for you. Let it be the all bells-and-whistles Garmin Fenix 6 Series (or even the Garmin Fenix 5 Series, for that matter), the very capable Garmin Forerunner 945 or even the entry level Garmin Forerunner 245, we have the best deals for you right here on this list.

Garmin is renowned for their running and multi-sport watches, mainly because their precision, ruggedness and user-friendliness. You can count on even the most basic models being more than adequate to track your fitness activities with high accuracy.

With Black Friday looming just over the horizon, we are expecting some serious price drops in some of the older models, like the Garmin Forerunner 935, the Garmin vivoactive 3 or even the Garmin Fenix 5 Series.

But in the meanwhile, please feel free to browse the below list. You never know, you might come across some seriously good deals, even before Black Friday...

Garmin Fenix 6 Series: The latest and best Garmin has to offer

Garmin took a leap and set out to improve their already excellent Garmin Fenix 5 range. The Garmin Fenix 6 Series has improved on battery life, screen size and resolution, memory capacity as well as includes features like PacePro and Body Battery.

You will need to pay top dollars for all these features, though. Lucky for you, if there will be a special offer on the Garmin Fenix 6, you will find it here.

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Series: The king of all outdoor activity

Although Garmin has rolled out the Fenix 6 Series, that doesn't mean the Fenix 5 Plus watch series hasn't got a place in the running watch world. When it comes to outdoor activity, the Fenix 5 Plus still delivers, thanks to the colour TopoActive maps and built-in 3-axis compass as well as the onboard altimeter.

The Fenix 5 Plus also has ClimbPro ascent management feature and an up to 7 days battery life in smartwatch mode. Not to mention the internal storage for music and the watch being Garmin Pay ready.

Garmin Forerunner 245: a versatile running companion

The Forerunner 245 was designed for runners in mind – as the name would suggest. It might be one of the entry-level offering from Garmin but that doesn't mean it's not a competent running watch.

On top of monitoring advanced running metrics, it also supports Garmin's adaptive training plan feature called Garmin Coach.

With up to seven days battery life in smartwatch mode, you can count on the Forerunner 245 not to die on you when you're out on a run.

Garmin Forerunner 945: Premium GPS running watch

On top of having all the features the FR245 has, the Garmin Forerunner 945's battery can last up to two weeks in smartwatch mode, and 10 hours in GPS mode. That's 10 hours of running tracked, if you ever decide to embark on a marathon, you can count on a fully charged Forerunner 945 lasting longer than you.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 also has a function called Training status which monitors and evaluates your training activity and recommends both rest and training according to your fitness levels.

The running watch is Garmin Pay ready and uses a multinetwork system (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) to track location for ultimate precision.

Garmin Forerunner 235: One of the most popular option

Since its initial release, the Garmin Forerunner 235 has become one of the most popular running watch. This is a result of the almost perfect value/price balance Garmin created with the Forerunner 235.

The large colour screen displays all key running metrics as well as providing you with wrist-based heart rate data which you can further analyse using the Garmin Connect app.

Garmin Forerunner 935: a triathlon staple

This featherweight running watch is a triathlon-athlete favourite, partially due to it's incredible battery life: it can last up ti 24 hours in GPS mode. With a dedicated triathlon mode, it's super easy to track multi-sport activity with the Garmin Forerunner 935.

The bright 1.2" screen has a resolution of 240*240 pixels, similar to the Garmin Fenix 5 Series. The Garmin Forerunner is also water rated to 50 metres. It would quite difficult to track marathons without it, let's face it.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: advanced multisport watch

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT sits comfortably in the middle of the Garmin watch range: it has most of the features of the high end models, not quite as much as they do, as well being competitively priced.

Among other things, it can estimate your VO2 max level, supports smartphone notifications, tracks heart rate without a strap, water rated to 50 metres and much more.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT also features multisport transition, so duathlon/triathlon athletes can use it too and switch between different disciplines with a touch of a button.

Or, you know, if you would like to do a quick strength training session after dancing, you can do that too.

Garmin Vivoactive 3: a tracker for active people

The Garmin vivoactive 3 is a watch for active people: you can track activities like yoga, cardio, strength training and running with this fitness smartwatch. The Garmin vivoactive 3 will also monitor your VO2 max levels and give you a fitness age estimate as well as tracking your stress levels all-day.

It includes features like relaxation-based breathing timer and smart notifications, so you can check what's going on on your phone without having to actually look at the phone. The Garmin vivoactive 3 is also Garmin Pay ready and has a battery life up to seven days.

