The smart ring that tracks sleep apnea is getting 30% knocked off for Prime Day

If you’ve been thinking about dipping your finger into the world of smart rings but wasn't sure if it was worth the dosh - now might be the perfect time to try it.

Thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day sale, one of the best-value wearables out there will get slashed even further in price, and - depending on where you are - it could have up to 30% off the RRP.

The smart ring in question is the RingConn Gen 2 - the brand’s flagship model, which we gave four stars in our full review last year. And we've been told it's getting a 30% discount on Amazon in the US and 20% off in Europe - a big drop for a smart ring that already came in cheaper than its rivals.

Part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals event, the discount - we're told - will be added on 8-11 July. However, if you don’t want to wait until Prime Day officially kicks off, RingConn’s direct-to-consumer store has an early sale running now until 14 July, offering 12% off single rings or 25% off two-pack bundles. Handy if you're buying one as a gift.

As you can probably already tell, the Gen 2 isn’t just any old fitness tracker. It’s unique in that it's one of the few smart rings on the market to offer sleep apnea tracking.

It's also the lightest and thinnest of the lot, despite packing up to 12 days of battery life. That alone makes it stand out in a market dominated by chunkier wearables with short battery lives, or those tied to cheeky subscription services.

As I mentioned earlier, T3 already reviewed the RingConn Gen 2 as well as its slightly pared-down sibling, the RingConn Gen 2 Air, and found both devices to be impressive. The first gen is also worth considering, but be aware those latter models add that missing sleep apnea monitoring as well as a longer-lasting battery - making them the better pick if you want a more rounded suite of wellness features.

No subscription fees, sleek design, decent data, and now a chunk off the price? If you’ve been thinking about trying out a smart ring, this deal won't be an easy one to ignore!