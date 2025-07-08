This 5-star Ring video doorbell is cheaper than ever in Prime Day deal

As Amazon owns Ring, you can expect to see plenty of cheap discounts on Ring smart home devices in the best Prime Day deals . Case in point: the 5-star Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon right now.

Shop the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro deal

Originally priced at $229.99, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is now just $149.99 at Amazon, saving you 35% on this premium video doorbell. Ring makes some of the best video doorbells on the market, due to their design, app and camera quality – its video doorbell range is already affordable, but now it’s even more so, thanks to this discount.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro received five stars from our News Editor, Rik Henderson, as he found it to have excellent video quality and noise cancellation, best-in-class night vision and an easy set-up and installation process – find out more in our Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review .

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Get the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for under $150 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro has head-to-toe views, thanks to its HD+ video, so you can see who’s outside your home and if anything’s been left on your doorstep. It also comes with 3D motion detection and a bird’s eye lens for even wider and clearer views.