Live
25 of the best Prime Day deals – as chosen by our experts
With so much on sale this week, it's hard to know what to buy, but these 25 items should be on your list
Rik Henderson
The sales are on at Amazon and Prime Day is in full force. That means thousands of deals across the store, from consumables to sheds, and just about everything in between.
Prime Day lasts for four days this year, giving you plenty of time to shop, but finding exactly what you're after can still be tricky. That's why we've created this short list to highlight the very best items that we at T3 would buy.
New deals are expected to drop each night at midnight each day, and may last only a few hours, so you will need to be quick to pick up the big ticket discounts. That's why this year, in addition to our comprehensive Prime Day Deals hub, where you will find a full selection of products in every category, this page will curate a select list of the very best products on sale right now.
This page will be updated live, so you can track the deals as they land down below, as well as view the curated list of essential products at the top. So read on and find some of the biggest bargains for Prime Day 2025.
T3's 25 top deals right now
- Anker: Portable Power Station with Solar Panel, ⚡51% off
- Apple Watch Series 10 ⌚ under £300
- BattleXP G350 Retro Handheld, 🎮 £22 off
- Shark FlexBreeze TableMate, 40% off
- Apple Mac mini M4 desktop, 🖥️ 15% off
- Logitech G29 Racing Wheel, 🛞 34% off
- Apple iPhone 16e 📱 now under £500
- Apple AirPods Pro 2, 🎧 22% off
- Tile by Life360 Slim wallet finder, 🔍 30% off
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, 📺 53% off
- Garmin: Forerunner 55, ⌚ £118
- Waterpik Pulse Water Flosser Cordless, 💦 20% off
- DJI Osmo Action 4 camera, 📷 41% off
- DJI Mini 4 Pro folding drone, 📷 22% off
- Blink Outdoor 4 camera, 📷 52% off
- Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block, 🔪 36% off
- Astell & Kern CA1000T Desktop Audio System, 🔈 65% off
- Lego Fast and Furious Toyota Supra Mk4 car, 🏎️ 31% off
- Eufy: Omni C20 robot vacuum all-in-one, 🤖 37% off
- Breville: 42% off ☕ the Barista Max Espresso Machine
- Flymo EasiLife 250 GO, 🤖 27% off
- Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch,⌚33% off
- LG 77-inch Evo OLED C4 4K TV, 📺 38% off
- Anker 3-in-1 Cube Foldable Charge Station, ⚡ 35% off
- Weber Premium Grill Tool Set, 🍴 18% off
Save 31% on the Marshall Action II. This stylish speaker has a 4-inch speaker and six hours of battery life.
Save £155 on the latest Mac mini, with 10-core M4 chip, 24GB memory and 512 SSD storage.
Save £155 on the M4 MacBook Air, our T3 Award-winning laptop, with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD storage.
Save £106 on the iPhone 16e right now. This is the cheapest of the new iPhone range but still offers an impressive spec.
Get up to 26% off the current Apple Watch Series 10 model right now in the 42mm case. Discounts also available for the 46mm version and a range of strap colours.
Save £65 on Amazon's premium soundbar model, which comes with 3.1 sound (built-in sub) and Dolby Atmos.
Coming preloaded with more than 4,000 classic games, the BattleXP G350 is a remarkably capable retro handheld for its sub-£50 price point. It runs on the RK3326 chipset which can play original PlayStation games without much trouble, and the 3.5-inch IPS display is as good as handhelds almost double the price.
It might only be a 6% saving, but that's £150 off this 14-inch laptop, with 16GB memory and 1TB storage.
Save £45 on this charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.