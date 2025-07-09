Live

25 of the best Prime Day deals – as chosen by our experts

With so much on sale this week, it's hard to know what to buy, but these 25 items should be on your list

The sales are on at Amazon and Prime Day is in full force. That means thousands of deals across the store, from consumables to sheds, and just about everything in between.

Prime Day lasts for four days this year, giving you plenty of time to shop, but finding exactly what you're after can still be tricky. That's why we've created this short list to highlight the very best items that we at T3 would buy.

New deals are expected to drop each night at midnight each day, and may last only a few hours, so you will need to be quick to pick up the big ticket discounts. That's why this year, in addition to our comprehensive Prime Day Deals hub, where you will find a full selection of products in every category, this page will curate a select list of the very best products on sale right now.

This page will be updated live, so you can track the deals as they land down below, as well as view the curated list of essential products at the top. So read on and find some of the biggest bargains for Prime Day 2025.

T3's 25 top deals right now

  1. Anker: Portable Power Station with Solar Panel, ⚡51% off
  2. Apple Watch Series 10 ⌚ under £300
  3. BattleXP G350 Retro Handheld, 🎮 £22 off
  4. Shark FlexBreeze TableMate, 🪭 40% off
  5. Apple Mac mini M4 desktop, 🖥️ 15% off
  6. Logitech G29 Racing Wheel, 🛞 34% off
  7. Apple iPhone 16e 📱 now under £500
  8. Apple AirPods Pro 2, 🎧 22% off
  9. Tile by Life360 Slim wallet finder, 🔍 30% off
  10. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, 📺 53% off
  11. Garmin: Forerunner 55, ⌚ £118
  12. Waterpik Pulse Water Flosser Cordless, 💦 20% off
  13. DJI Osmo Action 4 camera, 📷 41% off
  14. DJI Mini 4 Pro folding drone, 📷 22% off
  15. Blink Outdoor 4 camera, 📷 52% off
  16. Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block, 🔪 36% off
  17. Astell & Kern CA1000T Desktop Audio System, 🔈 65% off
  18. Lego Fast and Furious Toyota Supra Mk4 car, 🏎️ 31% off
  19. Eufy: Omni C20 robot vacuum all-in-one, 🤖 37% off
  20. Breville: 42% off ☕ the Barista Max Espresso Machine
  21. Flymo EasiLife 250 GO, 🤖 27% off
  22. Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch,⌚33% off
  23. LG 77-inch Evo OLED C4 4K TV, 📺 38% off
  24. Anker 3-in-1 Cube Foldable Charge Station, ⚡ 35% off
  25. Weber Premium Grill Tool Set, 🍴 18% off
Marshall Action III Bluetooth Speaker
Save 31%
Marshall Action III Bluetooth Speaker: was £259.99 now £179.55 at Amazon

Save 31% on the Marshall Action II. This stylish speaker has a 4-inch speaker and six hours of battery life.

Apple Mac mini M4
Save 15%
Apple Mac mini M4: was £999 now £854 at Amazon

Save £155 on the latest Mac mini, with 10-core M4 chip, 24GB memory and 512 SSD storage.

Apple MacBook Air M4
Save 13%
Apple MacBook Air M4: was £1,199 now £1,044 at Amazon

Save £155 on the M4 MacBook Air, our T3 Award-winning laptop, with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD storage.

Apple iPhone 16e
Save 18%
Apple iPhone 16e: was £599 now £494 at Amazon

Save £106 on the iPhone 16e right now. This is the cheapest of the new iPhone range but still offers an impressive spec.

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm
Save 26%
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm: was £399 now £295 at Amazon

Get up to 26% off the current Apple Watch Series 10 model right now in the 42mm case. Discounts also available for the 46mm version and a range of strap colours.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus
Save 30%
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was £249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon

Save £65 on Amazon's premium soundbar model, which comes with 3.1 sound (built-in sub) and Dolby Atmos.

BattleXP G350 Retro Handheld
Save 31%
BattleXP G350 Retro Handheld: was £69.99 now £48.38 at Amazon

Coming preloaded with more than 4,000 classic games, the BattleXP G350 is a remarkably capable retro handheld for its sub-£50 price point. It runs on the RK3326 chipset which can play original PlayStation games without much trouble, and the 3.5-inch IPS display is as good as handhelds almost double the price.

Acer Swift AI laptop
Acer Swift AI laptop: was £849 now £787 at Amazon

It might only be a 6% saving, but that's £150 off this 14-inch laptop, with 16GB memory and 1TB storage.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube Foldable Charge Station
Save 35%
Anker 3-in-1 Cube Foldable Charge Station: was £129.95 now £84.99 at Amazon

Save £45 on this charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

