5 must-have viral products that are heavily discounted in the early Prime Day sale
You’ve probably scrolled past these more times than you can count
If you sat there and said you haven’t been influenced by at least one product you’ve stumbled across on social media, I know you'd be lying. It's kind of embarrassing to admit, but I often end up influencing myself just by writing about things – if that's even a thing?
Anyway, with Prime Day fast approaching, I figured why not round up some of the best viral products currently on sale?
From the internet-famous fan of the summer to TikTok’s beloved matcha powder, here are some of the top discounted picks worth checking out.
This one’s a total no-brainer in this heat. It's portable, lightweight, and even sprays a refreshing mist. Perfect for staying cool whether you’re indoors or outside. We’ve also got a full review if you want more information.
Water flossers have been trending for a while now, and this one from Waterpik is a solid deal. It’s currently 20% off, which isn't bad at all.
If you haven’t seen the matcha craze all over your feed... where have you been? This generous 120g bag is now just under £15, which is a pretty great deal in our books.
The wildly popular Ninja CRISPi went viral for being a compact, portable version of the air fryer everyone loves—and right now it has £56 off. We’ve reviewed this one too, if you want all the juicy details.
Finally, it wouldn’t be a viral roundup without a pizza oven. Jamie Oliver’s collab with Tefal has resulted in one of our absolute favourites, and you can check out our full review for more.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.