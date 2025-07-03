5 must-have viral products that are heavily discounted in the early Prime Day sale

If you sat there and said you haven’t been influenced by at least one product you’ve stumbled across on social media, I know you'd be lying. It's kind of embarrassing to admit, but I often end up influencing myself just by writing about things – if that's even a thing?

Anyway, with Prime Day fast approaching, I figured why not round up some of the best viral products currently on sale?

From the internet-famous fan of the summer to TikTok’s beloved matcha powder, here are some of the top discounted picks worth checking out.

SuperSelf Organic Matcha Powder If you haven’t seen the matcha craze all over your feed... where have you been? This generous 120g bag is now just under £15, which is a pretty great deal in our books.