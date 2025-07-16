I write product reviews for a living – here are 5 items I bought immediately after moving house

As someone who reviews products for a living, I spend a lot of time testing and researching the latest gadgets, appliances and everyday essentials. My cupboard is often full of boxes waiting for their turn in the spotlight, and don't get me started on the state of my desk.

However, after recently moving house, I finally decided it was time to tackle my wish list. Every product I’m sharing here is something I bought with my own money – no PR samples or gifted items – just things I genuinely needed to settle in.

From my all-time favourite kettle to the best mattress I’ve slept on in years, these were the first five things I bought after getting the keys.

1. Smeg KLF03 Kettle

(Image credit: Future)

Despite being the one responsible for keeping our best kettle buying guide up to date, my dream kettle sadly had to go back after I finished reviewing it. So, I decided to treat myself and finally buy the Smeg KLF03, which now takes pride of place on my kitchen counter.

Not only was I impressed by its powerful performance and reliability, but its retro design has always been my absolute favourite. I fell in love with the emerald green colourway the first time around, but since my partner leans more toward neutrals, we compromised and went with the cream.

Read my Smeg KLF03 full review for more details.

2. Simba Earth Apex

(Image credit: Jim McCauley)

Next up was a new mattress, and after sleeping on the Sleepeezee Centurial 03 for a few years, it was time to upgrade. Simba is known for making some of the best mattresses around, and the Earth Apex instantly caught my eye after one of our freelancers gave it a glowing five-star review.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love that it’s made from sustainable, premium materials, and the medium-firm feel turned out to be just right for both of us. It wasn’t exactly cheap, but that's my fault after accidentally committing to a super king a few years back.

Take a look at Jim's Simba Earth Apex full review next.

3. Vitesy Shelfy

(Image credit: Future)

I've had the Vitesy Shelfy on my wish list since it launched, so I thought now would be the perfect time to grab it. It’s designed to keep the contents of your fridge fresher for longer – something I didn’t know I needed until I owned it.

I love how seamlessly it blends into the fridge, and as a huge smart home fan, I’m genuinely so glad I got it. It even keeps tabs on our fridge’s health, sending app alerts if the temperature needs adjusting.

Take a look at our Vitesy Shelfy full review to find out more.

4. Ooni Karu 2 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

After years of eyeing it up, I finally caved and bought the Ooni Karu 2 Pro. We’ve always wanted a pizza oven, and moving into a new place with a bit more outdoor space gave me the perfect excuse to go for it.

The Karu 2 Pro heats up ridiculously fast and the results are completely delicious. It was a huge hit during our housewarming party, and whilst I need a bit more practise, I think it's my favourite outdoor cooking appliance I've tried in a while.

Read T3's Ooni Karu 2 Pro full review next.

5. Roku Streaming Stick Plus

(Image credit: Future)

Last but definitely not least, I picked up the Roku Streaming Stick Plus for the bedroom TV. It's super easy to set up, fast to navigate, and it gives us access to all the usual streaming apps without any delay.

I love how compact it is, which is a relief since our bedroom TV is attached to the wall. The remote is also simple to use, with voice control and quick shortcuts, which is great after I've climbed into bed and can't be bothered to get out again.

Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus full review before you go.