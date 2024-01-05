Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress review: a luxury mattress for a luxurious sleep

Earlier in 2023, Sleepeezee celebrated its 100 year anniversary of producing some of the best mattresses the industry has seen. To celebrate this momentous event, I was invited to an event hosted by Sleepeezee back in September. The brand shared with us that it was releasing a new mattress range in order to mark the anniversary, consisting of three luxurious mattresses entitled the Centurial range. Steve Warren, Sleepeezee’s Managing Director, shared that the range represents Sleepeezee's priority of creating the most exquisite and indulgent sleep surfaces, offering sleepers unparalleled support, plush comfort and a rejuvenating rest. Sounds pretty idyllic, right? I thought so too.

From this moment on, I was extremely excited to find out more...and four weeks later, a beautiful mattress-shaped parcel arrived on my doorstep. Keep reading to find out my thoughts on the Centurial 03 mattress, and exactly how luxurious it really was.

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress: price and availability

The Centurial 03 is one of three mattresses in Sleepeezee's Centurial range. It's available in five different sizes (single, small double, double, king and superking) and ranges in cost from £1499 to £2199. The mattress is available at a variety of retailers, including MattressNextDay and Furniture World.

I've specially been trialling the Centurial 03 in a double, which is priced at £1749.

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress review: unboxing and set up

The delivery and set up of the Sleepeezee Centurial 03 was a seamless experience, and I was extremely satisfied with the whole process. Delivery took around four weeks which is slightly on the longer side, but is also quite a normal wait when it comes to buying a new mattress.

The mattress was delivered encased in plastic wrapping, and came exactly how it is. It was clearly too thick to be wrapped up in a box, which does make it difficult to transport. I was rather lucky and the delivery couriers offered to take it upstairs for me. I wasn't sure whether this was included in the service, or whether they took one look at me and decided I didn't look butch enough. Either way, I was very grateful.

(Image credit: Lizzie WIlmot / T3)

Once it was upstairs, I stripped off the plastic wrapping and placed it on the bed. Again, it's on the heavy side so you may need a hand instead of attempting to do it alone. I was immediately impressed with the overall feel and look of the mattress, and grew extremely excited to get into bed that night.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress review: design and features

There's a wide variety of features that make the Centurial 03 a very special mattress, so let's begin with the pocket springs. There are literally thousands of them that are encased in their own fabric pockets, meaning they work with your body to offer unwavering support. The amount of pocket springs included in a mattress is often an overlooked featured, mostly because you're not able to see them without opening it up. However, it's one thing that I immediately noticed about the Centurial 03. You can almost feel them hugging your body when laying down, especially when on your back.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

A layer of innovative Talalay latex is also used in the mattress, meaning it moulds to your body shape and offers additional support. As it's extremely breathable, this Talalay latex layer ensures you don't overheat as you sleep. Whilst I've been trialling the mattress during colder weather, I haven't properly tested this. However, even with a thick duvet, I haven't once become overheated when sleeping on it.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Without a doubt, my favourite thing about the Centurial 03 it its plush pillow top layer stitched into the surface of the mattress. It's plumped with layers of natural alpaca fleece and wool, all of which are breathable and offer temperature and airflow regulating properties. It just makes the entire thing extremely comfortable, without the need for an extra topper.

The natural alpaca fleece and wool also makes the mattress hypoallergenic, working alongside strategically placed air vents to encourage a hygienic and refreshing sleeping environment. This makes it a perfect choice for those who do suffer with allergies, especially during the warmer months.

(Image credit: Lizzie WIlmot / T3)

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress review: performance

I trialled the Centurial 03 for around 6 weeks, and I was completely hooked from the very beginning. It's hands down the comfiest mattress I've ever slept on, and whilst there is a higher price tag attached, you get exactly what you pay for.

I had been trialling the Levitex Sleep Posture Mattress before this, so the transition between the two was a nice surprise. Whilst I was extremely impressed with the Levitex mattress and did award it 5 stars, it has a very different feel to the Centurial 03. The Levitex mattress is hard, and specifically aimed to improve sleep posture, neck pain and many different other aches. The Centurial 03 has a medium firmness, but still provides an extremely comfortable experience, thanks to its plush pillow top layer. The Levitex was very good for my neck pain and had eventually sorted it out, but the Centurial 03 was a welcomed arrival as I was looking forward to some comfort.

I've already said it but the pillow top layer is undoubtedly my favourite thing about the Centurial 03. It's so incredibly comfortable and ensures you get a good night's sleep, no matter how tired you are. One thing to note is that the top later adds more depth to the mattress, meaning it comes it at 35.5cm. This does mean that you'll have to buy a deep fitted sheet to accommodate it, and standard sheets most likely won't fit. However, this wasn't too much of a problem, and I decided to buy The White Company Savoy Deep Fitted Sheet from our best sheet buying guide. It fits perfectly and added an even softer layer to the mattress itself.

As mentioned, I've been reviewing the Centurial 03 in the winter, so I haven't been able to test out the temperature regulating features as best as I could've done in the summer. However, I can confirm that the airflow features work very well. It's never felt stuffy sleeping on the mattress, and my sheets end up feeling fresh for an extra amount of time which is always a good sign. I've never overheated with it as well, which again, is a good sign.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

I'd probably say that the medium firmness is the perfect amount for this mattress. If you're looking for something firmer, then the Centurial 01 is a better option. However, I always sleep better on a medium/firm mattress, so the Centurial 03 was great for that. Read our guide on how to choose the best mattress firmness level for your needs if you're interested in finding out more.

I also loved the height it gave to my bed. I did feel a bit like Princess and the Pea on the first few nights, but only in a good way. It made my bed look a little more luxurious and filled out the bedroom a bit better - who wouldn't want that?

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress review: verdict

Overall, I'm extremely impressed with the Sleepeezee Centurial 03, and can confirm it's the comfiest mattress I've ever slept on. Its encased pocket springs, use of Talalay latex and plush pillow top layer means it offers exceptional support, something that's noticed right away. Its natural fillings and materials make it hypoallergenic and temperature regulating, meaning it's a great choice for all year round. Whilst the plush pillow top layer is exceptionally comfortable, it makes the mattress very tall so a deep fitted sheet is needed. However, this is hardly a reason not to buy, especially as the mattress is so luxurious.

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress review: alternatives to consider

If you're looking for a very similar mattress to the Centurial 03, then the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a great alternative. It also has a super-soft top layer, with a firmer lower level to provide the support you need to keep your back happy in the longer term. It delivers impressive temperature regulation and also has quite a similar price point, coming in slightly cheaper than the Centurial 03. In our DreamCloud mattress review, our tester found it most comfy when lying on their back, but noted it's fine for side sleepers too.

Another alternative would be the Sealy Elevate Ultra Antuco, a new hybrid mattress that boasts a sophisticated design made with premium materials. Not only is it exactly the same price as the Centurial 03, it also has a high-end design that moulds to your body and immensely comfortable foam. Read our full review for more information.