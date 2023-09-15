Sleepeezee celebrates 100 years with brand new Centurial mattress range

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Manufacturing high quality beds since the early 1920's, it is safe to say that Sleepeezee know what they are doing when it comes to the best mattresses. Providing customers with innovative products, outstanding quality and a luxury experience within the comfort of their homes, Sleepeezee aims to provide the perfect night's sleep. As they approach their 100 year anniversary of producing industry leading mattresses, Sleepeezee welcomes their Centurial range.

I recently attended an event hosted by Sleepeezee in London to hear about the new Centurial mattress range. It was an incredible day full of wellness, good food and panels, and even a little bit of yoga! I was also lucky enough to hear Dame Jessica Ennis Hill and James Wilson, known as The Sleep Geek, share their thoughts on all things sleep. During the brunch, we had the opportunity to hear from Sleepeezee’s Managing Director, Steve Warren, on the brand as well as the new range.

We learnt that the new Centurial range has specifically been developed and manufactured to celebrate Sleepeezee’s centenary year. Each mattress (there are three altogether) features traditional pocket springs that alleviate pressure from your joints, helping your body feel revitalised and well-rested each morning. Each mattress is also available in a variety of sizes, meaning everyone has the opportunity to indulge in the blissful relaxation delivered by the experts at Sleepeezee.

Have a look at the different options:

Sleepeezee Centurial 01 4500 Pocket Mattress

(Image credit: Sleepeezee)

The Sleepeezee Centurial 01 4500 Pocket Mattress is sumptuously filled with natural fibres and features traditional pocket springs, providing enhanced support by moulding around your unique shape. They move independently from each other, creating an optimal sleeping environment.

The mattress is topped with bouncy mini pocket springs which magnify the cosy comfort by adding an extra bounce to the mattress. This mattress has a firm rating, ideal for those who like to feel the support this mattress provides. It's also filled with plush layers of British wool and alpaca wool which act as natural insulators, helping to regulate your body temperature during the night and keeping you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

The Centurial 01 is a single-sided mattress, meaning it only needs rotating instead of flipping. All you do is rotate it top to toe every week for the first three months and monthly thereafter.

Prices

Single: £1,380.00

Small double: £1,725.00

Double: £1,725.00

King: £1,920.00

Superking: £2,220.00

Delivery

Free delivery within 2-4 Weeks

Sleepeezee Centurial 02 6000 Pocket Mattress

Sleepeezee Centurial 02 6000 Pocket Mattress (Image credit: Sleepeezee)

The Sleepeezee Centurial 02 6000 Pocket Mattress has a core of pocket springs that offer the solid basis of support you need to let you sleep soundly throughout the night. Each spring reacts individually to the unique contours of your body, giving you support exactly where you need it. Additional mini pockets refine this support so that you get the best posture support however you shift through the night. This creates a bouncy, cushioned feel for an extra layer of comfort.

Firmer spring edge support means that you can enjoy the comfort and support across the whole surface of your mattress. The edge support reduces that unpleasant 'roll-off' feeling for a night of rest that leaves you feeling more secure.

Like the Centurial 01, the plush British wool and alpaca wool fillings ensure a comfortable sleep, whilst keeping you warm in winter and cool in the summer. the mattress features a medium firmness, offering the ideal compromise between a cuddle-worthy finish and relieving support.

Along the border of the Centurial 6000 are side vents which encourage further airflow. This can be beneficial in keeping you feeling refreshed, rather than stuffy and hot, from the enhanced airflow.

It's also a double sided mattresses, meaning it should be regularly flipped to maintain its quality. You should turn this mattress every week for the first three months, then every month after that. This is kept a simple task with the addition of handles on each side to make turning simple!

Prices

Single: £1,635.00

Small double: £1,980.00

Double: £1,980.00

King: £2,190.00

Superking: £2,490.00

Delivery

Free delivery within 2-4 Weeks

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 7000 Pocket Mattress

Sleepeezee Centurial 03 7000 Pocket Mattress (Image credit: Sleepeezee)

The Sleepeezee Centurial 03 7000 Pocket Mattress combines traditional pocket springs with 2500 mini pocket springs, forming a reliable foundation of support to build your sleep upon. Each spring individually responds to your shape, no matter the sleeping position. This results in a bed that contours its support to your unique form for ultimate relief for your posture. With firmer spring edge support you can enjoy the feel across your whole mattress without that 'roll-off' feeling.

Enjoy the benefits of natural fillings to help you get a night of restful sleep. Layers of latex are incredibly durable and return to their shape, offering you superior pressure relief for a night of comfortable bliss.

The Centurial 7000 is also filled with natural alpaca wool layers to help with temperature regulation and a soft cover makes the perfect final comfort touch to your mattress.

With one vent on each side of your mattress, airflow is encouraged to keep your sleep fresh and healthy. It works to keep you feeling cool, and keeping your bed from feeling stuffy and uncomfortable throughout the night. This makes it so much easier to get a full night of rest, rather than tossing and turning.

The Centurial 7000 is available in a medium firmness, finding the perfect balance between too-firm and too-squishy.

As this mattress is single sided, there is no need for you to struggle with flipping it over. To keep it in top shape night after night, you simply need to periodically rotate it from top to toe. This is kept even simpler with two handles on each side to make manoeuvring your mattress as easy as can be.

Prices

Single: £2,025.00

Small double: £2,400.00

Double: £2,400.00

King: £2,640.00

Superking: £3,015.00

Delivery

Free delivery within 2-4 Weeks

Each of the mattresses are available for purchase online alongside a 60-night comfort trial. This means you can test your mattress for 60 nights, and if you don't like it, you can swap it!

Unsure what firmness is for you? Read our guide on how to choose the best mattress firmness level for your needs for more information.