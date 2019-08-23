The best Nectar mattress deals and discounts in 2019: get the cheapest Nectar mattress prices

There’s nothing like a good bank holiday to find some of the best Nectar mattress deals, discounts and sales of the year. Make the most of your August bank holiday lie-in by bagging yourself a bargain Nectar mattress – and without even leaving your house. Right now, you can get a generous 20% off everything – with two free premium pillows (worth £70) thrown in, when you purchase any Nectar mattress directly from the Nectar website.

The mattress comes with a massive 360-night trial – so if you don't like it, you can return it for free (they'll collect it), and get your money back. And the good thing is that you don’t need a Nectar mattress discount code to claim this deal: just head to the website and you’ll automatically receive a 20% discount.

Plus, because this offer doesn't just apply to mattresses, if you need any additional sleep accessories – such as a mattress protector, duvet set or even a luxury bed frame – you’ll receive 20% off those items too. This cheap mattress deal applies to your entire basket.

If you want to know what we thought of the Nectar mattress, you can head over to our best mattress guide for more details (spoiler: we're fans). Otherwise, read on for the lowest Nectar mattress prices – and the best-value Nectar mattress deals around.

You can get 20% off mattresses when shopping directly at Nectar Sleep. Plus, add some sleep or bedding accessories (think: luxury bed frames, pillows, duvet sets and mattress protectors) and you'll receive 20% off those items too. Deal ends: 23:59, 9 September, 2019

THE BEST NECTAR MATTRESS DEALS Specifications Sizes: Single - Super King Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: PU Foam and Memory foam Comfort: medium-firm Trial: 365 days Guarantee: Forever RRP: Single: £449, Small Double £699, Double £699, King £799 Super King £899 Reasons to buy + Huge 365 night trial period + Amazing 'forever' warranty + Comfortable for a variety of sleeping styles Reasons to avoid - No handles to help rotate the mattress

How good is the Nectar mattress?

The Nectar mattress is a no-nonsense memory foam mattress comprising of three layers of foam. The first layer is polyurethane foam, which offers various levels of tailored support. Then there's a layer of cushioning memory foam, which moulds to your body shape. Finally, on top sits a “Nectar smart layer” – which the company says is 30 times more breathable than regular memory foam.

The Nectar mattress is medium-firm, making it perfect for anyone who moves around a lot, or likes to sleep on their back, side or stomach. Nectar is certainly confident that you’re going to love the mattress.

The company has shunned the usual 100-night trial – instead offering an almighty 365-night trial period. Plus, you benefit from a ‘forever’ warranty, unlike the 10-year guarantee from other bed-in-a-box brands.

How much does a Nectar mattress cost?

A single-size Nectar mattress costs £499 (RRP), the small double and double are both priced at £699, a king is £799 and a super king Nectar mattress will set you back £899. The RRP does offer good value for money, especially when you consider that you have a guarantee for as long as you own the mattress: in the words of Nectar, 'forever means forever'.

The price of a Nectar mattress reflects the quality of the product and is in line with other mattress-in-a-box companies that supply similar products. However, it's usually easy to find a great Nectar mattress discount. We'll help you find the cheapest Nectar mattress prices so you never need pay full whack again.

Black Friday Nectar mattress deals: what we expect

Since mattresses can be one of the most expensive items you purchase for your home, it’s always good to get a decent deal. And Black Friday is usually one of the best times to grab a low Nectar mattress price.

Retailers such as Next, Amazon and Argos tend to offer great Black Friday Nectar mattress – and it’s of course worth checking out the Nectar website directly, too.

Last year, both John Lewis and Amazon offered 20% off mattresses and bedding. Whilst the Nectar Sleep website offered £100 off all mattresses as well as two free premium pillows worth £70. They also offered free standard UK delivery.

We think the best Black Friday Nectar mattress deals in 2019 will be roughly in line with what we saw in 2018, with 20% discounts on the high street, and online retailers and the mattress company directly offering around a £100 discount. Of course, we’d love to see some bigger Nectar mattress deals closer to the time – but either way, you'll find the lowest prices here on this page.

Nectar mattress sales, deals and discount codes

No one wants to pay full price for any purchase – let alone when you’re buying a high-ticket item like a mattress. But before you see a discount and dive right in, make sure you do your research and check this page, to make sure that what looks like a good Nectar mattress discount is, in fact, actually a good deal.

It’s also worth keeping an eye out for Nectar mattress discount codes to see if you can get extra savings throughout the year. Most online retailers offer codes when you sign up to their newsletters – but, again, if you bookmark this page you'll see the best offers as they happen.

Nectar: Earn up to £100 per sale by becoming an ambassador

Sign up to Nectar's ambassador program and you can earn up to £100 per every sale you refer. Of course, it's not for everyone, but if you have a decent social media following, or just a bunch of friends or family who are desperate for a new mattress, your commission will quickly add up.

Amazon: Get £100 off | Shop mattress deals at Amazon

Amazon stocks the full range of Nectar mattresses – and you still benefit from the same forever warranty and 365-night home trial. At the moment Amazon's offering £100 Nectar mattress vouchers; just bear in mind that the mattress isn’t eligible for Amazon Prime (but delivery is free).

Nectar: Shop direct and get the best deals

Buying your mattress direct from the Nectar Sleep will often give you the best Nectar mattress deals anywhere. The current offer is 20% off everything at Nectar. Plus, another benefit of buying from Nectar direct is that you have the option to pay monthly for your mattress via their partner Splitit.

Argos: Get next day delivery with Argos

Argos stocks each size of Nectar mattress, and although there doesn't seem to be any discounts on offer at the moment, you do benefit from next-day delivery, with prices starting at just £6.95. There are regular money-off Nectar mattress promotions and discount codes at Argos, so keep an eye on the site.

Next: Shop mattresses at Next

Next has Nectar Mattresses in all sizes, and delivery is just £3.99. Whilst there are no current deals on Nectar mattresses, you can find plenty of discount codes for the site. Head to Next and sign up for VIP access so you can get the inside track on when the online sales are going to be held. You'll also be allocated a slot to shop the bargains 24 hours before anyone else.

More Nectar sleep products

Nectar doesn’t just make excellent, award-winning mattresses, but also a variety of other products to help you get the best night's sleep ever. From pillows to duvets and bed frames, whatever you need to give your bed the ultimate upgrade, you can find it from Nectar.

These Nectar accessories are only available on the Nectar Sleep UK website, so you know that you’ll be getting the best price when you order from them direct.

Nectar duvet: from £65

The Nectar Duvet is an all-season, 10.5 tog duvet that blends Smartfil technology with a special ingredient called Modal that helps keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The duvet has a two-year warranty and prices start at £65.

Nectar duvet set: from £35

These 200-thread count Egyptian Cotton sheets are pure luxury, and each set contains a pair of Oxford Pillowcases and a duvet cover. They have a two-year defect warranty – proof that you're getting a quality set that will last wash after wash.