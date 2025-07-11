The single best travel gadget on the planet gets a last-minute deal

When it comes to travelling with tech, there are myriad chargers, power banks, docks and gadgets to help you keep your productivity up, but few help you account for the amount of valuable stuff you're carrying around. We've all been in an airport with a sudden heart attack because we think we've lost a bag holding a camera, laptop or anything else expensive, after all.

That sort of worry is a thing of the past for millions of people, though, because they've started using Apple AirTags to track their belongings reliably and quickly – and thanks to a tasty Amazon Prime Day deal (with only hours left to run), you can get one or more at a welcome discount right now.

Apple AirTag UK deal

Apple AirTag: was £35 now £28 at Amazon The perfect little tracker, with a replaceable year-long battery, can be had at a hearty discount in the UK, taking it down below £30 but potentially saving you way more when you find lost bags.

Apple AirTag USA deal

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19.99 at Amazon In the US, you're even luckier – you can get an AirTag for just $20, which is frankly ridiculous when you see how slickly it works on an Apple device.

The AirTag really hasn't needed any refinement since it debuted a few years ago, as a relatively perfect bit of kit. It's a tiny little puck of metal and plastic that you can deposit in a pocket, wallet, camera bag or anywhere else you can think of. All you have to do first, of course, is pair it with an Apple device first so that it can be associated with your Apple ID.

Then, if you ever need to check up on where the AirTag's located, you can log in and use the Find My service to do just that without any hassle. You can even make it play a sound if you can see that it's near you, but just can't quite figure out what's blocking it from your sight.

Since the whole system relies on other Apple devices handshaking with the AirTag to triangulate its position, and there are simply millions and millions of those devices floating around the world, it feels like just about the best and most comprehensive tracker out there right now. Plus, built-in safety features that let you know if an unknown AirTag is following you make for some peace of mind, too.