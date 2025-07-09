Forget the iPad – this Fire tablet Prime Day deal is perfect for most people
Save your cash
When you survey the many lists of the best tablets that sites around the world have compiled, you'll notice a common theme – iPads absolutely dominate most of them. That's not wrong, either, since they're generally brilliant devices, but they're also really expensive.
If you want to get 80% of the way to the iPad experience, in the form of a really slick media player that can be ideal for travel or at-home relaxation, but you want to spend a fraction of the money, this Prime Day deal is for you. It sees the latest generation of Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet slashed by 43%, a huge price cut for Prime Day.
Genuinely, £85 is an absolutely silly price given the quality of this hardware. It's well-built, has a great display, and runs all the streaming apps you could want, which makes this a phenomenal Prime Day deal.
I bought a Fire HD 10 a few years ago for my girlfriend, after coming to that same conclusion – that, while an iPad might be the best pick for her, I couldn't afford to splash out that far. She's loved her Amazon tablet ever since, and spends a huge amount of time curled up in bed watching shows or movies on it.
Its only flaw, really, is that its OS is based on a pretty old version of Android, which does mean that every so often she'll find an app that isn't compatible. For example, Apple TV+ finally launched an app for Android this year, but we couldn't download it to her tablet because it needed a more recent Android version to run.
That's a rarity, though, and very much goes case-by-case. Other apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video all work beautifully, and even for Apple TV+ she can use the browser to access her shows.
So, if you want an all-in-one streaming tablet that's well-made and has a great screen, this is a chance to pick one up for a frankly silly price. Don't wait too long, though, because the deal will end sometime on 11 July.
