When you survey the many lists of the best tablets that sites around the world have compiled, you'll notice a common theme – iPads absolutely dominate most of them. That's not wrong, either, since they're generally brilliant devices, but they're also really expensive.

If you want to get 80% of the way to the iPad experience, in the form of a really slick media player that can be ideal for travel or at-home relaxation, but you want to spend a fraction of the money, this Prime Day deal is for you. It sees the latest generation of Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet slashed by 43%, a huge price cut for Prime Day.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon Genuinely, £85 is an absolutely silly price given the quality of this hardware. It's well-built, has a great display, and runs all the streaming apps you could want, which makes this a phenomenal Prime Day deal.

I bought a Fire HD 10 a few years ago for my girlfriend, after coming to that same conclusion – that, while an iPad might be the best pick for her, I couldn't afford to splash out that far. She's loved her Amazon tablet ever since, and spends a huge amount of time curled up in bed watching shows or movies on it.

Its only flaw, really, is that its OS is based on a pretty old version of Android, which does mean that every so often she'll find an app that isn't compatible. For example, Apple TV+ finally launched an app for Android this year, but we couldn't download it to her tablet because it needed a more recent Android version to run.

That's a rarity, though, and very much goes case-by-case. Other apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video all work beautifully, and even for Apple TV+ she can use the browser to access her shows.

So, if you want an all-in-one streaming tablet that's well-made and has a great screen, this is a chance to pick one up for a frankly silly price. Don't wait too long, though, because the deal will end sometime on 11 July.