Amazon's award-winning TVs are at lowest-ever prices for 4 July weekend

It's Awards season here at T3.com, with the best TVs of the year recognized. Among those, the best Mid-Range TV is Amazon's Fire TV Omni Mini-LED – which also happens to be on sale right now, and at a 5-star price.

See the Amazon Fire TV Mini-LED 65in TV deal here

It's perfectly timed, too, as you can forget all about Amazon's Prime Day next week, and instead use this 4th July weekend to exercise your right to buy a big and brilliant new television. Independence Day with a new massive TV? Sounds like a winner.

I've used CamelCamelCamel, the third-party price-tracking site, to verify that the below Amazon TV deals have never been better – and the site confirms it. Even previous Black Friday sales weren't as low in price, making this the best time to buy.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch: was $1,089.99 now $899.99 at Amazon With truly dynamic picture quality, staggering colours, and Amazon's smart operating system on board, this latest Fire TV – which uses a Mini-LED backlight for the first time from Amazon – represents a huge step up in performance for the brand's own TVs. This discount price is what makes it a real winner – as it's never been cheaper than this.

The choice is yours as to whether QLED or the step-up Mini-LED is the right pick for you. There's a significant price difference, such is the enhancement in picture quality that Mini-LED brings to the newest models in the range.

Whichever you pick, however, these are reviewed and rated models – that we've always called out for being great picks where value is a major part of your purchase incentive.

"The Fire TV Omni QLED offers a premium design, hands-free Alexa voice control, and the solid streaming experience of Fire TV," reads our review. The Mini-LED version, however, we described as "a huge step up in performance," and being "good enough to give comparable big-name TV companies a run for their money."

Hit the links in the shopping widget below or the deals widgets above and you'll be taken to Amazon where other TV sizes are also available – some of which are also on sale. I've just picked out the best deals that have never been cheaper, but you may find a 55-inch or 85-inch purchase suits you even better.