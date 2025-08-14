New Apple TV unit with improved chip expected this year

Quick summary Apple is expected to release a new Apple TV with upgraded hardware. The new streaming box could be powered by the A17 Pro chip, but currently new features remain a mystery.

Apple once described Apple TV as a hobby, but having launched several iterations of the set-top box and more importantly the huge investment in Apple TV+, things have moved some way since then. Now there could be an updated version of Apple TV incoming.

Apple TV 4K was last updated in 2022 and it remains one of the best streaming devices you can buy. That comes down to the power of the hardware and the consistent performance – while rival devices cost a fraction of the price, it's the hardware that Apple TV uses that makes it popular with serious streaming fans.

Rumours of a new Apple TV 4K have been circulating for some time after initially getting mentioned by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Now it's reported by MacRumors that details of a new chip have been found in Apple code.

Specifically, it's said that Apple TV will be getting the A17 Pro chip, which would see a bump in power compared to the A15 Bionic that currently powers the Apple TV 4K.

The Apple A17 Pro was introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and it's significant in Apple's hardware line-up because it's the lowest-grade chip that supports Apple Intelligence. That suggests that Apple Intelligence could be heading to Apple TV to power new features, perhaps with more enhanced Siri powers too.

(Image credit: Apple)

The A17 Pro also offers greater computing and graphical powers, so it's logical to think that it might lead to new opportunities for things like locally run games, while also having the power to continue to deliver a great experience for streamers.

The increased power could be set to task to offer more powerful upscaling. However, there's always going to be that debate around whether the streamer should be upscaling or if it should be left to the display that you've connected it to, with many of the best TVs offering their own powerful hardware.

Outside of a new chip, it has previously been suggested that Apple will move to using its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hardware.

There's currently no information on whether the Apple TV box itself will make any changes or any new features that it might offer. As is often the case with Apple, those details are likely to remain under wraps until the device is revealed.

It's been suggested that a new Apple TV will launch in 2025 and that could be alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 in September, but equally, if it's just a change in some of the hardware, it could be a more muted release once the iPhone is out of the way.