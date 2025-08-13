Every iPhone 17 colour leaked in new image bank

Quick Summary A new leak shows off a selection of colours that the new iPhone 17 could be arriving in when it is officially unveiled in September. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 will come in five colours with green and pink returning. The iPhone 17 Air should come in four lighter colours, while the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to feature four colours including a striking orange.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 17 Air to join its range of iPhones, in September, and it looks like some fresh colours could be on their way too.

Apple typically offers a few colour options for its iPhones but this year, based on a recent leak, that range could be pretty vast.

It looks like Apple plans to release each of the iPhone 17 variants with their own unique colour options. So that should mean fresh colours for the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

What colours will be available on the new iPhone?

Apple has not yet revealed the colours officially, as this will happen around the usual September launch time. However, thanks to leaked renders being shared on X, we may just be able to see what to expect, including new colours.

Apple usually releases a white/silver and a black option as standard, so expect to see those across all the iPhone 17 variants. We may also be able to look forward to the return of some old colours and the introduction of a new few too.

iPhone (Image credit: Maijin Bu (via X))

As you can see in the above image, the iPhone 17 should come in five colour options of black, white, pink, blue and green. For the eagled eyed out there you may have noticed that the pink and green are returning colours from previous generation iPhones.

Blue has also been a colour option in the past, in various shades. In this case it appears to be a light blue that will be the variant available for the iPhone 17.

(Image credit: Maijin Bu (via X))

The iPhone 17 Air, like its name suggests, appears to feature lighter colours. You get your classic black option but also light blue, light gold and silver options.

It's worth noting that these colours could be applied to the titanium edges, like on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models.

(Image credit: Maijin Bu (via X))

The iPhone 17 Pro looks set to arrive with four distinct colour options that include black and silver but also a dark blue and vibrant orange. There have also been rumours of a grey colour, although that notably does not appear in this leaked render.

The current titanium edge of the Pro models is expected to be replaced with aluminium, which could affect how the finish looks in terms of style.

Apple is expected to unveil the complete new iPhone line-up, with colours, in early September, with pre-orders likely to begin a few days after that.