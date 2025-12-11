Google Pixel 10a specs leak – just curb your excitement a touch
Google's next affordable phone gets a full reveal, early
Quick Summary
The Google Pixel 10a isn't expected to make many changes over the Pixel 9a, according to leaked specs.
The new model is also rumoured to use the old Tensor G4 hardware.
The specifications for the Google Pixel 10a – expected to be launched in March 2026 – have leaked from a reliable source, telling us to expect much the same phone as the Pixel 9a.
That might come as a disappointment for those holding out for the next generation of affordable Pixel, which doesn't appear to be making changes on the hardware front. Combined with previously-leaked renders suggesting that there will be no design changes either and there's not a lot to get excited about.
The latest leak comes from Evan Blass – @Evleaks – who says that the source is a Verizon listing, although it has now been removed. From the details, we see that there's a 6.3-inch display, 48- and 13-megapixel rear cameras, and 13-megapixels on the front.
The details of a 5,100mAh battery are included, as well as 128GB storage with 8GB RAM and no microSD. All of those specs are identical to the Pixel 9a, but they are also specs that we wouldn't expect to change.
There are no details about the processor, with previous leaks suggesting Google might use the Tensor G4 instead of upgrading to the Tensor G5 that was in the latest Pixel 10 devices. From a hardware perspective, that might mean that there's no reason to pick this device over the Pixel 9a, except for the additional year of software updates that would come with it.
Look what just got certified for use on Verizon's network. pic.twitter.com/OS5mTa9Zg5December 10, 2025
It might not be quite that simple: it's been suggested that the display could get a bump to 2,200 nits, so it might look a little brighter.
If that's the route that Google is looking to take, then the Pixel 10a might lose its standing as one of the best cheap Android phones around. One of the compelling factors is that it uses the latest Tensor hardware, so despite being a cheaper phone, it's no slouch.
Of course, that could be offset by making it properly cheap: the 9a currently retails for £499, but the Pixel 4a was £349 and over the past few years it has drifted upwards. Perhaps the aim is to take the next Pixel a down a notch in price, to give more space to the Pixel 10 / Pixel 11.
Time will tell. At the moment, we don't have a launch date for the Pixel 10a and with Google shifting around launch windows, the best we can say is that it will be early 2026.
