The next Google Pixel update could add a lot more than just fixes

Google regularly updates its devices through Pixel Drops – scheduled quarterly updates that not only fix bugs, but introduce or refine features that the phone offers. And the content of the next Pixel Drop could have just leaked.

The Pixel Drop has become one of the benefits of owning a Pixel phone. Not only do you get any Android updates first, but Pixel Drops allow Google to push new features throughout the year, while some other manufacturers only really add features on an annual basis.

Arguably, the content of the Pixel Drop could have been applied when a Pixel device updated to a new version of Android, but Google has made a feature out of progressive development. Sometimes we know what's coming in a Pixel Drop because Google has previously teased that feature, sometimes it's revealed through developer betas – and sometimes it just plain leaks, which is what might have happened here.

The next Pixel Drop is scheduled for December, but a leak on Telegram seems to reveal what it might contain (via 9to5Google). It shows that Google might be adding theme packs, Pixel Studio animations, and Pixel VIP notifications.

The Pixel approach to theming appears to be a way to "instantly customise", with one tap to change the wallpaper, icons, GIFs and sounds. This will live in the Wallpaper & Style settings for the phone, with the leak revealing that there's going to be a Wicked theme available.

It looks like the idea is that instant changes can be made without any messing around, making the process smoother and faster. The availability of a Wicked theme suggests that this might be a continuation of Google letting other brands get involved (which we've seen previously from Marvel, for example).

Pixel Studio – the app that's a hub for AI generation of images – is expanding its skills to include animation. This will allow you to create an images and put motion into it.

The final thing that's been revealed is an expansion of Pixel VIPs. This is currently a widget (which on my Pixel is really clunky) which gives quick access to important contacts and pulls together messages (including WhatsApp), location (if shared) and other details – all with one tap.

Pixel VIP is going to get priority notifications, with the VIP's contact photo appearing in the status bar so you know you have messages from someone important. That sounds like it could be a good evolution of the VIP system, which itself is an evolution of favourite contacts.

Of course, this leak isn't a guarantee that this is actually going to happen – it could just be a work in progress and Google could equally change its mind at short notice. On this one, we'll have to wait and see what we get.