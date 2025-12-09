Apple and Google working together on Android-iPhone switching upgrade
Moving from iPhone to the latest Pixel and vice versa could be easier in the future
Quick settings
Apple and Google are said to be collaborating to make moving data between the two devices easier.
The software is currently in development, and it's not yet clear when it will go live or if there will be any additional options.
Apple and Google are said to be working on smoothing out the process of moving from Android to iPhone and vice versa, with the results of the collaboration starting to appear in early developer software, Android Canary.
The news comes from 9to5Google which says that Android Canary 2512 features the start of this work, and it's available on all Pixel devices back to Pixel 6. Currently, there's no word when it will appear in an iOS beta, but it's likely to be soon.
The aim of the collaboration is to make everything smoother, offering more refinement during the setup process on both devices, so that more data can be seamlessly moved across. Currently, this is handled by apps like Apple's Move to iOS and Google's Android Switch.
It's likely that we'll be able to learn something about how the software will work from the Android betas as the process moves forward, but at the moment, this isn't final work and it's unlikely to function without the matching software in place on Apple's side.
It's unlikely that Apple will incorporate the new software features until there's a substantial update, likely to be iOS 27 in September 2026. That would work with a potential release in Android 17 in mid-2026. There's little point in either party pushing the software earlier if it's not reflected on the other end.
When setting up a new iPhone, there's the option to transfer data from an Android device in the process, which involves installing the Move to iOS app and tapping in a code to connect. It's likely that this process will be streamlined so the app isn't necessary and the phones can find each other – likely with some kind of authentication, like a manual PIN entry.
On the flip side, when moving data over to Android, a QR code is provided to link phones after installing the prerequisite app. Again, it's likely that some of this process will be smoother.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Whether there will be more advanced options to access more data beyond the core of contacts, photos, messages and call history remains to be seen. The aim is to make the process smoother and doing away with the need for a separate app might achieve that by integrating the process into core device software.
This will be one to watch – it's likely that we'll learn more about the changes as the development progresses.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.