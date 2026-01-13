Apple confirms decision that will radically change your iPhone forever

Quick Summary Apple and Google have released a joint statement confirming that Gemini and Google's cloud technologies will be used to improve Apple's own AI models. This will result in the long-awaited, AI-powered Siri finally making its way onto devices later this year.

After several years of trying to go it alone (or, at least, with some help from OpenAI and ChatGPT), Apple has confirmed an AI partnership with Google.

This will see the company adopt Gemini models and Google's cloud tech to help develop its own Apple Foundation Models. And that could, in turn, dramatically improve the features and functionality of Apple Intelligence.

One system likely to see the most improvement in the short term is Siri. The AI-powered version of Apple's assistant has been delayed several times, since it was first announced in 2024.

It failed to launch with Apple Intelligence later that year, and was absent throughout 2025 too.

Now, with Gemini propping it up, the enhanced voice assistant should have the technology behind it to become a genuinely useful tool.

"After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users," Google and Apple said in a joint statement.

"Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards."

Apple also confirmed that the new, Gemini-powered, "more personalised Siri" will come "later this year".

Why has Apple turned to Google and Gemini?

The deal between Google and Apple has been rumoured for several months, with the expectation that the iPhone maker would look to incorporate Gemini-style technology in its own on-device systems.

After all, Samsung was the first phone manufacturer to launch with Gemini-powered features bolstering its own Galaxy AI system on the Galaxy S24. And it was seen as class-leading at the time. Apple Intelligence has never managed to compete with the amount of tools and capabilities available to Samsung phone owners.

Gemini then started to appear across Android phones from multiple manufacturers, and even cheaper, mid-range devices could seemingly do more – AI-wise – than iPhones.

This deal therefore makes sense, enabling Apple to at least draw parity with its rivals when it comes on on-device options. It will also help it expand the AI functionality on its Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and many other devices.

And while the deal has only just been officially announced, you can bet that the companies have already been working together behind the scenes for a while – so we should see the fruits of their labour in the coming months.

This year's WWDC will certainly be interesting.