Apple could reveal new Gemini-powered Siri in "less than a month" – iPhone updates could even arrive soon

Quick Summary There could be some Gemini-powered features coming to Siri within the next couple of weeks. It's said that Apple is planning to unveil some enhancements that will arrive with iOS 26.4.

Apple could enable Gemini-powered Siri features in the iOS 26.4 beta and show off some of those features as soon as February.

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Apple was moving to give Siri chatbot features, powered by Gemini, as part of the agreement with Google that was previously confirmed.

But while the chatbot features aren't expected until iOS 27, Apple users could be in for a treat much sooner, with the first results of using Gemini appearing in iOS 26.4.

That's reported by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac), saying that "Apple appears to be less than a month away from unveiling the results of this partnership".

That would see some sort of announcement towards the end of February.

Veterans of the mobile tech space will know that February is a busy time, with Samsung expected to launch its new devices, and Mobile World Congress – the huge phone show in Barcelona, Spain – taking place.

Apple has been known to make announcements around these events, with Gurman saying that Apple is "just weeks away from finally delivering on the Siri promises it made… in June 2024".

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is the new version of Siri?

For those who don't remember, Apple introduced Apple Intelligence in 2024, with the promise of a heavily upgraded Siri experience which has failed to materialise. Now, finally, we could be weeks away from that happening.

It's expected that Siri will be able to do more for you, with more information available as well as having greater awareness of what's on the screen. But this isn't the full move to a chatbot experience that's expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2026, before launching with iOS 27 in September.

Apple was reportedly in discussion with both OpenAI and Anthropic about getting access to their models to power Siri, but following the ruling that Apple's agreement with Google for Google Search on iPhone wasn't illegal, it seems like Gemini became the obvious choice.

That makes it a busy time for Siri and will be a welcome change for a system that kicked off the voice assistant era in 2011, but struggled to keep pace with the likes of Google Assistant (more recently Gemini) or Alexa.

It's not known exactly how Apple will reveal these details, or the type of event we might expect, but keep them peeled – we should soon find out more.