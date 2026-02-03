Apple CarPlay Ultra finally set to appear in a more affordable car this year – but which one?

Quick Summary Apple CarPlay Ultra could come to a Hyundai model in 2026, according to a reliable source. The launch would be a significant step for the next-gen Apple in-car system, which is currently limited to Aston Martin only.

Apple CarPlay Ultra, which is designed to take over all the screens in your car, could be coming to a Kia or Hyundai vehicle later in 2026. The evolution of CarPlay – announced in 2025 – has so far only been endorsed by Aston Martin.

There's a new twist in the tale of CarPlay Ultra, with Mark Gurman adding to the story in his latest PowerOn newsletter. Addressing the absence of the next-gen CarPlay that's so far only been seen in Aston Martin models, he has written that another brand will launch a CarPlay Ultra model in 2026.

For a launch roster that included Ford, Mercedes, Honda, Land Rover, Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Porsche and more, the lack of activity is interesting. Indeed, some brands – like GM – are actively moving away from CarPlay support altogether.

But that could be about to change, with Gurman saying: "I’m told that the system will come to at least one major new Hyundai/Kia model in the second half of this year."

What Hyundia or Kia car could get CarPlay Ultra next?

Hyundai and Kia are siblings, with Genesis at the premium end of the brand and it's likely that if CarPlay Ultra comes to one, it will come to all. Hyundai is currently teasing the Ioniq 3 launch – the premiere expected in April 2026 – and that might fit the bill.

The new compact EV is designed to rival the VW ID.3 and it's just the sort of place that you might expect to find CarPlay Ultra to appeal to younger drivers who might buy it. It's likely that other models would follow along form the Hyundai Motor Group in the future.

But why the delay? We know that car manufacturers don't always rush out changes as quickly as some technology companies, but Gurman highlights: "CarPlay Ultra is completely bespoke, meaning Apple’s design team has to work with each car maker to design a unique user experience."

One of the arguments against third-party systems in the past has been integration into the car's other hardware. With cars dropping driver displays and moving to heads-up alternatives, and offering features like augmented navigation, there would be a lot more for Apple CarPlay Ultra to do to support these systems.

At the same time, if Hyundai is going to launch a model with CarPlay Ultra, it's probably also looking for balance with Google systems to make sure that those drivers without an iPhone don't feel like they are getting something half-baked.

Despite the lack of activity for Apple CarPlay Ultra, if it is going into the Ioniq 3 then that's a big deal: the Ioniq 3 is designed to be a mass market electric car, with an attractive price for drivers make the switch from combustion. It follows on from the huge Ioniq 9 and will be the entry-point to Hyundai's electric car range.

Hyundai is also a significant player globally, sitting alongside Toyota and VW Group in the top tiers: adding Apple CarPlay Ultra across their future vehicles would lead to a significant roll-out for Apple.