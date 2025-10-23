Another major car maker is speeding away from CarPlay and Android Auto

Quick Summary Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be removed from all GM cars in the future. That comes as the brand announces a new Gemini-based in-car system.

In the modern car world, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are everywhere you look. The systems – which mirror either your Android phone or your iPhone onto the in-car displays – have been incredibly popular in recent years as a way to get a wealth of functionality that looks instantly familiar.

Still, that hasn't stopped some brands from removing the functionality. Way back in 2023, General Motors announced its decision to remove compatibility with the systems from its EVs. In a later response, it said that the systems just weren't good enough.

Now, it's going even further, with a new announcement taking the compatibility away from fossil-fuelled vehicles, too. That comes from an interview with The Verge, where the brand's CEO, Mary Barra, suggested that new fossil-fuelled vehicles would not support smartphone projection.

That's a major step for the brand, particularly after the backlash which surrounded the last such move. Many users were frustrated with the decision to remove compatibility, which has become something of a standard for most people.

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

So, why is GM doing this? Well, it all comes down to them wanting to offer their own platform for in-car displays. Cynics suggest that could be a bid to lock certain features behind a paywall, which would likely be an even bigger issue for most drivers.

Still, it's not all bad news. The brand has also announced a new feature emerging next year, which makes use of Google Gemini to offer conversational AI within your car. That's something we've been hearing about more broadly for a long time, and it's great to see the functionality finally hitting the market.

Whether or not an AI-powered in-car assistant will be able to replace CarPlay and Android Auto remains to be seen. It's certainly going to be an interesting year for GM.