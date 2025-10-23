All UK TV viewers getting a new free channel – and the return of a much-loved comedy favourite

Quick Summary Freeview and Freesat viewers will soon get a new free channel in the form of TLC – which is currently only available on paid platforms. It will also be the new home of Mock the Week, with Warner Bros. Discovery resurrecting the show the BBC cancelled in 2022.

All UK TV viewers will access to Freeview and/or Freesat will be getting an additional free channel from the start of next year. And it will revive a British comedy show that many thought shouldn't have been cancelled in the first place.

Currently exclusive to the likes of Sky and Virgin Media, TLC will become a free-to-air channel from January 2026, with comedy shows such as The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, and Mike & Molly becoming part of its regular programming.

However, it's the return of Mock the Week that's of perhaps most interest to Brits, as the former BBC favourite was shelved in October 2022 after a 17-year run and 22 series.

It's not yet know whether Dara O'Brien will return to host once more, or if its switch to Warner's channel will see further changes other than a promised "new look". However, the satirical look at the week's news is a positive sign that the channel plans to feature original, British-sourced content.

Another show that's been announced is Zero Stars – a new travel series, with comedians Roisin Conaty and Sara Pascoe visiting places around the world that have had dreadful reviews.

Other TLC favourites, such as 90 Day Fiancé, are expected to return.

It's not yet known whether there are plans to put TLC on Freely as well, although Freely TVs also support Freeview for hybrid viewing, so you'll be able to catch the station regardless.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cordbusters also reports that another of Warner Bros. Discovery's channels, HGTV, will shut down as part of the new plans. The home and gardens programming it is renowned for will be absorbed by Really – which is already available on Freeview.