HBO's new comedy series is liable to be painfully funny

If you want a side-splitting comedy series, in the truest sense, there's one man to go to in 2025, in my opinion. Tim Robinson had a cult following for years, but since I Think You Should Leave on Netflix a few years ago, he's become a juggernaut of the scene, and deserves his adulation.

It seems like HBO has become his newest and tightest partner, though, and it's following up this year's unbelievably uncomfortable film Friendship with a new series from Robinson and some of his longtime collaborators – The Chair Company. It has a first trailer for you to check out below, ahead of its premiere on 12 October, and promises to be every bit as painfully funny as you'd hope.

The Chair Company | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The show appears to star Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, a mid-level executive with a relatively normal family life and plenty of friends, whose sanity and balance might start to unravel a little bit when he starts to suspect there's a huge conspiracy going on under his nose. The whole thing seems to revolve around chairs, office chairs in particular, but the trailer is impressively vague about exactly what he thinks is going on.

It's clear that he thinks it's dangerous, though, and that he'll quickly become willing to go to somewhat extreme lengths to figure out what the company that makes these apparently dangerous chairs actually does. William's whole interest will apparently be sparked by an embarrassing incident at work, and I've every confidence that we'll therefore get a truly cringeworthy sequence to enjoy in the first episode.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO)

This is all good news here in the UK for Sky and Now, the homes of HBO for the time being – you'll be able to watch The Chair Company on Sky Atlantic or with a Now Entertainment pass, while things are simpler in the US and a fair few other territories thanks to HBO Max.

Whatever your method, though, I'd say every big fan of comedy should probably have this one on their list to watch, since Tim Robinson does really feel like one of the scene's big stars right now.