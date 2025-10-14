This Succession star is back with a superb new droolworthy Netflix drama

If you're making a new show for Netflix and want some big stars to anchor it, there can't be a much better idea than going for alumni from Succession. The HBO comedy-drama was the biggest show on the planet for a few recent years, and made household names out of its already-famous stars, and now they're all on new projects.

In Netflix's case, it's managed to nab the superb Matthew Macfadyen, the British actor who so unbelievably nailed the performance of a lifetime as Tom Wambsgans, the social climber who found himself a new addition to the family dynasty as Succession unfolded. Now he's starring in Death by Lightning for the huge streamer, with a very different tone and setting.

Death by Lightning | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Thie is a pure period drama, taking a close look at the presidential campaign of none other than James Garfield (played here by the mercurial Michael Shannon). Macfadyen plays Charles Guiteau, a real-life historical figure who became obsessed with Garfield, first as a devoted fan who wanted to help his campaign and then as something altogether more sinister.

It feels a little silly to be careful about spoilers given the show is entirely based on the historical record, but still – stop reading here if you don't want to know what happens. Those who do remember some history lessons might know that Guiteau shot Garfield after becoming incensed by the president's lack of recognition of a bit-part player who thought he'd swung the popular vote for him.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

This is a true prestige miniseries, which means it's only going to run to four episodes in total, but that amount of time should still give us plenty of insight into the mindset of both Guiteau and Garfield, who were fascinating men for very different reasons. Shannon and Macfadyen can both be absolutely magnetic actors, too, so I'm pretty sure they'll both be worth tuning in for.

The series will drop on Netflix on 6 November, so it's only a couple of weeks away, and could be a sneaky hit despite its somewhat niche subject matter. People love a good true crime story, after all, and while this one is more vintage than most, it's still very much based in fact.

