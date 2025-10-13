I've been saying it for a few weeks – Apple's approach to teasing the new series that it has coming from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has been hilarious. That's not a criticism, to be clear, it's just me recognising just how much patience Apple has demanded from its audience.

Every week or so it's dropped another incredibly brief, very cryptic teaser, generally featuring the show's purported main character Carol looking quizzically at some odd sight or other. Now, though, we've finally got what's labelled as an "Official Teaser", and while it does indeed show much more than the previous tiny glimpses, it's still extremely brief.

Pluribus — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This time around we get a look at Carol sitting at home having a conversation in what looks like a live call-in situation – except, as the teaser unfolds, we're disabused of the notion that she's talking to a radio or TV host. Rather, she's being pitched a plan by the actual President of the US, who is using a pretty suspicious amount of the word "we".

Meanwhile, we get brief looks at the rest of society as it mills around Carol at stores and in the streets – all of this leading to the conclusion that something very funky is going on. The show's name, Pluribus, is the Latin word for "from many", most famously from the maxim "e pluribus unum", meaning "out of many, one".

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Those paying attention in class at some point may remember that this motto appears on the official presidential seal of the United States, so Gilligan's clearly cooking up some interesting stuff with his show. That said, the actual plotline remains pretty mysterious, beyond the fact that Carol is miserable in a world full of happy people.

Quite why she's going to become the centre of a big conspiracy or some other dramatic developments is still extremely unclear even with this teaser added to the pile, and I'll be interested to see if Apple continues being this vague with a full trailer at some point. Either way, the show starts pretty soon, on 7 November.

