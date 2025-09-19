Severance director's new show gets the Apple TV+ greenlight

Apple TV+ is on a winning streak right now. The winner of the T3 Awards 2025 for Best Streaming Service, the streamer has a whole bunch of superb original shows and movies.

One of its biggest winners, Severance, has already stacked up a massive 10 wins at the Emmys (out of a staggering 41 nominations), showing why the show is so highly acclaimed.

Now its director-producer, Ben Stiller, has been snapped up for Apple TV+'s next originals project, The Off Weeks. It was officially revealed on Apple TV+'s blog this week.

The show will also star Jessica Chastain, who has recently executive-produced Apple Original's upcoming The Savant – the first of eight episodes which will air on 26 September.

This is early days, however, so while Apple Studios is pulling together its talent in Stiller and Chastain to star, we only have the premise to go on.

"When divorce throws writing professor Gus Adler’s life into chaos, he struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids," reads Apple TV+'s official release. "But in his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West."

The Off Weeks will be directed by Michael Showalter (The Idea of You, The Dropout), and show-run by Alissa Nutting, whose Made for Love on HBO Max was highly acclaimed – netting a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It looks as though Stiller is on a hot streak in everything he touches of late, so there's high hopes that The Off Weeks will be yet another stellar Apple TV+ show to mark it as the best streaming service.

No word on its intended release date, as yet, but given the calendar it's surely destined for 2026. But that's another hit-to-be to add to Apple TV+'s growing archive of quality. I'm already looking forward to it!