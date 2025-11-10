Prime Video's new show might be the most surprising, delayed sequel of all time

I've said this before and I'll say it again, but there's so much streaming news out there that even with a big part of my job being keeping an eye on it all, it's impossible not to miss things occasionally. So, I'm happy to hold my hands up and admit that I didn't realise they were making a second series of The Night Manager.

In fairness to me, it's a very surprising thing to be happening at all. The show's first season looked like it would be its only one, given that it aired way back in early 2016 and was made by the BBC, with no hint of more episodes in the pipeline for years since then. Now, though, Prime Video has a new season coming, and its first trailer makes it look like it'll pick up with many of the same themes.

Tom Hiddlestone is back in the lead role, but this time he seems to be far more actively involved in spy work – having spent the start of the first season being recruited into some undercover work, rather than arriving as a readymade spy. I'm assuming that the show will acknowledge, on some level, that Hiddlestone has aged nearly 10 years since the last season, though, so we're presumably going to get a time skip of some sort.

As for the rest of the cast, we see one major returning face in the form of Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, who looks to be reprising her role as Hiddlestone's handler – and potentially doing so in scary style, based on the tiny glimpses of her in the trailer. Most of the runtime, though, is focussed on giving us a quick look at where Hiddlestone will be working his craft this time out.

The answer is Colombia, and it seems clear that he'll be entangled in another messy romantic situation with someone who may or may not be deeply involved in some less-than-legal activity. It's all pretty steamy, in fact, but exactly what sort of criminal enterprise he'll be surveilling isn't clear at this stage.

The trailer confirms that the show will stream on Prime Video in early 2026, starting on 11 January and almost certainly airing weekly – so this is going to be a big series for the new year on Amazon's books.

