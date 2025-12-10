Guy Ritchie continues quest to be the streaming king – this time on Amazon Prime Video
Heads back to one of his classic franchises for a new TV series
Quick Summary
Another Guy Ritchie TV series is set to hit streaming services next year.
Young Sherlock will debut on Amazon Prime Video, while second seasons of both Mobland and The Gentlemen will be arriving in 2026, too.
Guy Ritchie is set to continue his takeover of every streaming service next year, with his latest series arriving on Amazon Prime Video at some point in the coming months.
Already revelling in the successes of The Gentlemen on Netflix, Mobland on Paramount+, and Fountain of Youth on Apple TV, Ritchie is directing and executive producing Young Sherlock – a return to the literary character that saw him achieve big box office numbers in 2009 and 2011.
Set during Sherlock Holmes' Oxford University years, it is based on the book series by Andrew Lane and sees him team up with school friend (and future nemesis) James Moriarty.
We get to see the 19-year-old's first ever murder case and the start of his lifelong journey as a detective.
The cast includes Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Holmes, Dónal Finn as Moriarty, plus British acting heavyweights, such as Joseph Fiennes and Colin Firth. It's been written by Matthew Parkhill (Deep State), who also serves as its showrunner, and considering the first two episodes were screened at an event in London in November, we could see the eight episode series arrive on Prime Video sooner than later.
Ritchie has also recently been filming the second season of Mobland for Paramount, while The Gentlemen season 2 should also air on Netflix next year.
The director will make a live action sequel to Disney's Aladdin next year, too.
The former Mr Madonna is a rather busy fellow in 2026. And considering he'll have shows and movies across Netflix, Paramount+, Apple TV and now Prime Video too, there will be no escaping his unique brand of filmmaking.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
