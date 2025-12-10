Guy Ritchie continues quest to be the streaming king – this time on Amazon Prime Video

Quick Summary Another Guy Ritchie TV series is set to hit streaming services next year. Young Sherlock will debut on Amazon Prime Video, while second seasons of both Mobland and The Gentlemen will be arriving in 2026, too.

Guy Ritchie is set to continue his takeover of every streaming service next year, with his latest series arriving on Amazon Prime Video at some point in the coming months.

Already revelling in the successes of The Gentlemen on Netflix, Mobland on Paramount+, and Fountain of Youth on Apple TV, Ritchie is directing and executive producing Young Sherlock – a return to the literary character that saw him achieve big box office numbers in 2009 and 2011.

(Image credit: Dan Smith / Amazon Studios)

Set during Sherlock Holmes' Oxford University years, it is based on the book series by Andrew Lane and sees him team up with school friend (and future nemesis) James Moriarty.

We get to see the 19-year-old's first ever murder case and the start of his lifelong journey as a detective.

(Image credit: Dan Smith / Amazon Studios)

The cast includes Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Holmes, Dónal Finn as Moriarty, plus British acting heavyweights, such as Joseph Fiennes and Colin Firth. It's been written by Matthew Parkhill (Deep State), who also serves as its showrunner, and considering the first two episodes were screened at an event in London in November, we could see the eight episode series arrive on Prime Video sooner than later.

Ritchie has also recently been filming the second season of Mobland for Paramount, while The Gentlemen season 2 should also air on Netflix next year.

The director will make a live action sequel to Disney's Aladdin next year, too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The former Mr Madonna is a rather busy fellow in 2026. And considering he'll have shows and movies across Netflix, Paramount+, Apple TV and now Prime Video too, there will be no escaping his unique brand of filmmaking.