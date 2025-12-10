More square than a Minecraft Rubik's Cube – this luxury Swedish speaker is devilishly handsome

Quick Summary Nocs has unveiled a new speaker inspired by the Cubist movement. The Braque pits a square, steel base beneath a square speaker housing, for a refined, minimal look.

If you're a fan of anything luxurious, stylish and high end, you'll know that fashion inevitably enters the equation. Once you reach the upper echelons of just about any industry or niche, its just as important to look good as it is to be good.

Enter the Nocs Braque – a high-end speaker which would make Spongebob's playing dice look spherical in comparison. The name is actually a nod to Georges Braque, a key figure in the Cubist movement, who was known for exploring geometry, duality and the reduction of form.

I'd wager that he'd be pretty impressed with what the good folks at Nocs have come up with here. The design employs a steel cube at the base, which is topped with a black plywood speaker cube.

(Image credit: Nocs)

That steel base is handmade in Sweden, with every cut, weld and brush done by hand to offer a unique character. The design isn't just about looks, either, with the speakers elevated to the perfect listening height as well.

The speakers are powered by a pair of Celestion FTX0820 coaxial drivers, and a pair of Hypex FA122 amplifier modules. Each piece is also tuned at the Nocs Lab in Sweden, where sound engineers and musicians ensure these speakers are true to the original recordings.

(Image credit: Nocs)

A wide range of different inputs are available on the speaker, including Stereo RCA, Balanced XLR, Optical (TOSLINK), Coaxial Digital and a USB service port for DSP updates. That should be more than enough to hook up to your existing hi-fi setup, in any way you fancy.

There's even an option to utilise custom Pantone finishes, which could help to match the speakers with your space. The site suggests this is "available for projects and installations," so it's possibly not something you'd get as an average Joe.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available from January 2026, the Nocs Braque will retail for €6,000 / US$6,000 (approx. £4,500 / AU$9,000). Not cheap, then, but not exactly stratospheric for a handcrafted, small batch piece of stylish, high-end audio equipment, either.