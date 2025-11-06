Bizarre but brilliant – this Bluetooth speaker is made from Lamborghini leftovers and has a supercar price
This Lamborghini-themed speaker is exhaust-ing
Quick Summary
What do you get the Lamborghini owner who has everything? Well, the iXOOST ESAVOX is one option.
It's a £35K Bluetooth speaker that's designed to match your supercar and made with genuine Lamborghini parts. You can get yours from Harrods in the UK from today.
Fancy a ridiculously loud Bluetooth speaker made from a Lamborghini exhaust? Then you might want to head to Harrods in London today, where you can experience the iXOOST ESAVOX.
It's a Bluetooth speaker like no other, with a supercar price to match its supercar components – you can expect to pay £34,999 (about $45,790 / €39,750 / AU$70,270).
Audio firms seem to be rather fond of Lamborghini: we've seen Lamborghini-themed turntables from Technics as well as six-figure Lamborghini speakers from Sonos Faber. The iXOOST ESAVOX isn't quite as expensive as the latter, but the target listener is likely to be someone with a garage of the kind I can only have in GTA 5.
iXOOST ESAVOX speaker: key features
The design of this speaker is based around a monocoque frame of autoclave-cured carbon, which integrates many styling cues from Lamborghini's supercars. That includes hexagons, sharp lines, and accentuated corners.
In the middle there's a genuine section of the exhaust from the Lamborghini Aventador, and the power button is of course a Lamborghini Stop/Start button.
With a total weight of over 50kg making it as hefty as its price tag, the ESAVOX clearly isn't intended to compete with the best portable Bluetooth speakers. This is one for your garage, not for going out.
The speaker is likely to be as loud as the cars that inspired it. It has 640W of amplification going into a 10-inch subwoofer, two six-inch mid/bass drivers and twin one-inch tweeters. There's Bluetooth 5.0 and RCA inputs for wired audio sources.
Each ESAVOX speaker is hand-made in Italy and comes in a choice of Lamborghini shades – Green Gea, Gray Keres Matte, Orange Anthaeus, Red Epona, Blue Uranus and White Siderale. There will only be 63 units made.
I absolutely love and hate this at the same time: I'm a huge fan of bizarre ideas, and making a Bluetooth speaker that's coming in at the size, weight and cost of a small car is about as bizarre as audio ideas get.
But it's also aimed at a very niche market that definitely doesn't include me – so I think I'll stick with something more practical and somewhat more affordable such as our current favourite, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4.
The iXOOST ESAVOX is available at Harrods now.
