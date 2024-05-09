Technics reveals new Lamborghini turntables – but, no, they don't spin faster

As the Munich High End show is currently on we're being treated to all manner of, you guessed it, high-end audio products. But one I didn't expect to drop into my inbox this morning was a Technics and Lamborghini collaboration – one that I really, really want!

The Technics SL-1200M7B are a special edition turntable collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini, the revered Italian car-maker, based on the company's well-established SL-1200 DJ turntable. Expect all the goodness of the SL-1200MK7's direct drive system, just with some pepped-up Lambo visual additions and extras – including special-edition slipmats.

And, no, they don't spin faster. This DJ turntable features the same 33/45rpm switch and +/-8% pitch adjustment as you'll find on the other SL-1200s (well, from the MK5 release in 2000 and onwards, as that's when a more accurate digital pitch was introduced). Sure, there's a 78rpm option activated by pressing both rotation buttons, plus a +/-16% switch – but those aren't new features.

However, this M7B special edition does have a reverse play function, so you can now tune into the devil at varying speeds, or do some special DJ tricks. Speaking of which: the SL-1200M7B comes with a special Lamborghini picture disc vinyl that contains various Lamborghini V12 engine sounds. Yes, really.

While that sounds like a high-brow scratch sampler record if I ever did hear of one, I suspect Lamborghini collectors will be clamouring to get hold of one. The record was made specifically for this release and samples the 400GT 2+2, Miura SV, 25th Anniversary Countach, Diablo 6.0 SE, Murciélago LP 640, and Revuelto (the tyre of which is printed as the picture disc).

I already own a pair of Technics SL-1210 turntables (an MK2 and MK3, oddly) and have been contemplating upgrading for a long. I couldn't afford the MK5 back in 2000, the MK7's release almost 20 years later in 2019 was a surprise after a turntable production hiatus, and now I suspect this limited edition Lamborghini edition will only further price me out.

Available in orange, green and yellow variations based on the iconic liveries of Lamborghini's super sports cars – no classic red, though, I'm surprised – the Technics SL-1200M7B will be available from July 2024. Pre-orders will open today at an unknown (and probably absurd) asking price. Evviva!