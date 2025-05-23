This stunning turntable is a luxury love letter to the Fender Stratocaster

Quick Summary MoFi has partnered with guitar legend Fender to create a new turntable based on the iconic Stratocaster electric guitar. Pre-orders are open now with prices starting at $2,995 (about £2,225 / €2,645 / AU$4,650).

Sometimes new products feel like they've been made specifically for you, and that's definitely the case for me and audiophile brand MoFi's new luxury vinyl deck.

The MoFi x Fender American Vintage Turntable has been built in collaboration with the legendary guitar firm, and it's a love letter to the iconic Stratocaster.

The Strat is one of the world's most recognisable guitars: think Jimi Hendrix, The Edge, John Frusciante, and Stevie Ray Vaughn, for example. It's a design classic, as good to look at as it is to play. So this is a really smart idea.

(Image credit: MoFi)

I like Fender guitars so much that I have a wall of them behind me, including two Stratocasters. And if I had the cash, I'd absolutely add this turntable to my collection. Indeed, for me, it could instantly become one of the best record players on the planet.

It's made with a Fender sunburst finish – like a 50s Strat – has a stack of Fender DNA in its design, and isn't a cash grab for guitar fan. You also get a gorgeous turntable with serious spec.

(Image credit: MoFi)

MoFi American Vintage Turntable: key features and pricing

The American Vintage Turntable is belt-driven and comes with a Fender "Starburst" ashwood plinth and a low resonance design.

The finish is Fender's three-colour sunburst with a urethane seal, and the tonearm is ten inches with a gimballed bearing. The platter is made from 6.8-pounds-worth (3.08kg) of Delrin – a polymer that MoFi says "creates blacker sonic backgrounds and a lower noise floor".

You can choose from three options. There's the turntable only, where you supply your own cartridge. You can also opt for a model with a MoFi MasterTracker Moving Magnet cartridge. Or there's an alternative with MoFi's UltraGold Moving Coil cartridge.

(Image credit: MoFi)

Price-wise you're looking at a lot less than you'd pay for a genuine 50s Strat or modern day Custom Shop model, but quite a lot more than a Fender Player Stratocaster.

The turntable-only option is $2,995 (about £2,225 / €2,645 / AU$4,650) while the flagship UltraGold MC option is $3,995 (about £2,969 / €3,525 / AU$6,205). Pre-orders are open now for deliveries beginning in June 2025.