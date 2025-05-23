This stunning turntable is a luxury love letter to the Fender Stratocaster
When it comes to vinyl, MoFi's turntable is where it's Strat
Quick Summary
MoFi has partnered with guitar legend Fender to create a new turntable based on the iconic Stratocaster electric guitar.
Pre-orders are open now with prices starting at $2,995 (about £2,225 / €2,645 / AU$4,650).
Sometimes new products feel like they've been made specifically for you, and that's definitely the case for me and audiophile brand MoFi's new luxury vinyl deck.
The MoFi x Fender American Vintage Turntable has been built in collaboration with the legendary guitar firm, and it's a love letter to the iconic Stratocaster.
The Strat is one of the world's most recognisable guitars: think Jimi Hendrix, The Edge, John Frusciante, and Stevie Ray Vaughn, for example. It's a design classic, as good to look at as it is to play. So this is a really smart idea.
I like Fender guitars so much that I have a wall of them behind me, including two Stratocasters. And if I had the cash, I'd absolutely add this turntable to my collection. Indeed, for me, it could instantly become one of the best record players on the planet.
It's made with a Fender sunburst finish – like a 50s Strat – has a stack of Fender DNA in its design, and isn't a cash grab for guitar fan. You also get a gorgeous turntable with serious spec.
MoFi American Vintage Turntable: key features and pricing
The American Vintage Turntable is belt-driven and comes with a Fender "Starburst" ashwood plinth and a low resonance design.
The finish is Fender's three-colour sunburst with a urethane seal, and the tonearm is ten inches with a gimballed bearing. The platter is made from 6.8-pounds-worth (3.08kg) of Delrin – a polymer that MoFi says "creates blacker sonic backgrounds and a lower noise floor".
You can choose from three options. There's the turntable only, where you supply your own cartridge. You can also opt for a model with a MoFi MasterTracker Moving Magnet cartridge. Or there's an alternative with MoFi's UltraGold Moving Coil cartridge.
Price-wise you're looking at a lot less than you'd pay for a genuine 50s Strat or modern day Custom Shop model, but quite a lot more than a Fender Player Stratocaster.
The turntable-only option is $2,995 (about £2,225 / €2,645 / AU$4,650) while the flagship UltraGold MC option is $3,995 (about £2,969 / €3,525 / AU$6,205). Pre-orders are open now for deliveries beginning in June 2025.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
