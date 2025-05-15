Audio-Technica's new high-end turntable is clearly class

Audio-Technica has announced a new flagship turntable that's clearly desirable – it's made from high-density transparent acrylic, so in the right light it'll look like it's crafted from crystal or diamonds.

The AT-LPA2 looks extraordinary – a bit different from the other best vinyl decks out there – and the company promises that it'll sound extraordinary too. In fact, the firm says it's the finest turntable it's made to date.

It is a fully manual turntable that takes its inspiration from the highly rated AT-LP2022. It includes a 30mm transparent acrylic chassis and 20mm acrylic platter, which Audio-Technica says provide exceptional resonance control for crystal-clear playback.

The firm is clearly having some fun with its designs this year. The AT-LPA2 follows on the heels of the limited edition, illuminated Hotaru turntable. And while this model is also a premium product, it's a good bit cheaper than the Hotaru – roughly three-quarters so.

Audio-Technica AT-LPA2: key features and pricing

The clear chassis reveals the heart of the system – a precision-engineered belt-drive mechanism featuring an optical sensor below the spindle. That sensor constantly monitors the rotation of the platter, ensuring perfect playback at 45rpm and 33 and 1/3.

The power supply sits outside the unit in order to isolate it from the audio components, and the turntable comes fitted with Audio-Technica's AT-OC9XEN dual moving coil cartridge.

That cartridge features a nude elliptical stylus and high-purity PCOCC coils for low distortion and excellent clarity. It's mounted on a newly designed straight carbon-fibre tonearm with adjustable VTA, azimuth adjustment, a finely adjustable string-type anti-skate mechanism, and interchangeable 110g and 130g counterweights for wide cartridge compatibility.

The Audio-Technica AT-LPA2 turntable is available at selected distributors from today (15 May 2025) and it retails for £1,699 / €1,999. That's about $2,266 / AU$3,488.