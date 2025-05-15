Audio-Technica's new high-end turntable is clearly class

You can see right through Audio-Technica's latest luxury turntable – and it promises crystal clear audio too

A clear acrylic Audio-Technica AT-LPA2 turntable on a shiny metal surface in a brightly lit room. It is conencted to a compact silver-coloured control box.
(Image credit: Audio-Technica)
Carrie Marshall's avatar
By
published
in News

Audio-Technica has announced a new flagship turntable that's clearly desirable – it's made from high-density transparent acrylic, so in the right light it'll look like it's crafted from crystal or diamonds.

The AT-LPA2 looks extraordinary – a bit different from the other best vinyl decks out there – and the company promises that it'll sound extraordinary too. In fact, the firm says it's the finest turntable it's made to date.

It is a fully manual turntable that takes its inspiration from the highly rated AT-LP2022. It includes a 30mm transparent acrylic chassis and 20mm acrylic platter, which Audio-Technica says provide exceptional resonance control for crystal-clear playback.

The firm is clearly having some fun with its designs this year. The AT-LPA2 follows on the heels of the limited edition, illuminated Hotaru turntable. And while this model is also a premium product, it's a good bit cheaper than the Hotaru – roughly three-quarters so.

Audio-Technica AT-LPA2: key features and pricing

The clear chassis reveals the heart of the system – a precision-engineered belt-drive mechanism featuring an optical sensor below the spindle. That sensor constantly monitors the rotation of the platter, ensuring perfect playback at 45rpm and 33 and 1/3.

The power supply sits outside the unit in order to isolate it from the audio components, and the turntable comes fitted with Audio-Technica's AT-OC9XEN dual moving coil cartridge.

That cartridge features a nude elliptical stylus and high-purity PCOCC coils for low distortion and excellent clarity. It's mounted on a newly designed straight carbon-fibre tonearm with adjustable VTA, azimuth adjustment, a finely adjustable string-type anti-skate mechanism, and interchangeable 110g and 130g counterweights for wide cartridge compatibility.

The Audio-Technica AT-LPA2 turntable is available at selected distributors from today (15 May 2025) and it retails for £1,699 / €1,999. That's about $2,266 / AU$3,488.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸