Audio-Technica's new high-end turntable is clearly class
You can see right through Audio-Technica's latest luxury turntable – and it promises crystal clear audio too
Audio-Technica has announced a new flagship turntable that's clearly desirable – it's made from high-density transparent acrylic, so in the right light it'll look like it's crafted from crystal or diamonds.
The AT-LPA2 looks extraordinary – a bit different from the other best vinyl decks out there – and the company promises that it'll sound extraordinary too. In fact, the firm says it's the finest turntable it's made to date.
It is a fully manual turntable that takes its inspiration from the highly rated AT-LP2022. It includes a 30mm transparent acrylic chassis and 20mm acrylic platter, which Audio-Technica says provide exceptional resonance control for crystal-clear playback.
The firm is clearly having some fun with its designs this year. The AT-LPA2 follows on the heels of the limited edition, illuminated Hotaru turntable. And while this model is also a premium product, it's a good bit cheaper than the Hotaru – roughly three-quarters so.
Audio-Technica AT-LPA2: key features and pricing
The clear chassis reveals the heart of the system – a precision-engineered belt-drive mechanism featuring an optical sensor below the spindle. That sensor constantly monitors the rotation of the platter, ensuring perfect playback at 45rpm and 33 and 1/3.
The power supply sits outside the unit in order to isolate it from the audio components, and the turntable comes fitted with Audio-Technica's AT-OC9XEN dual moving coil cartridge.
That cartridge features a nude elliptical stylus and high-purity PCOCC coils for low distortion and excellent clarity. It's mounted on a newly designed straight carbon-fibre tonearm with adjustable VTA, azimuth adjustment, a finely adjustable string-type anti-skate mechanism, and interchangeable 110g and 130g counterweights for wide cartridge compatibility.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Audio-Technica AT-LPA2 turntable is available at selected distributors from today (15 May 2025) and it retails for £1,699 / €1,999. That's about $2,266 / AU$3,488.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Wharfedale's next-gen speaker range brings upgrades across the board
The new generation EVO 5 speakers don't just look good, there are significant improvements to absolutely everything
-
The boombox is back and we're off to rock the block
We Are Rewind follows up its Walkman-inspired tape deck with a blast(er) from the past
-
Audio-Technica’s latest luxury turntable will light up your life, and your records
This strictly limited turntable is a feast for the eyes as well as the ears
-
Audio-Technica upgrades its cartilage conduction headphones with a big audio boost
The Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 'phones also offer 20 hours of battery life
-
Audio-Technica goes pro with its latest audiophile-standard, open-back headphones
Audio-Technica's new open-back over-ears are made for music makers and mixers
-
These Audio-Technica birthday headphones look jaw-dropping
Audio-Technica's celebrating its 50th birthday in style
-
Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT headphones boast a staggering amount of battery life
If you want your wireless headphones to last for days, Audio-Technica has you covered
-
Audio-Technica's new wooden headphones are stunning, high-end and extremely rare
Gorgeous but only 300 have been made
-
Audio-Technica ATH-AWKG are a striking pair of super high-end headphones
Unbelievably luxurious, undeniably gorgeous
-
New Audio-Technica earphones sound perfect for working from home
You might never need to take them out.