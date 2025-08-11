Fosi Audio’s first ever turntable is a Pro-Ject-priced player

Quick Summary Fosi Audio is known for its affordable amps, pre-amps and DACs, and the Luna 3 is its first turntable. It's designed for first-time buyers and competes with the likes of Pro-Ject's E1.

Hong Kong hi-fi brand Fosi Audio has been building a reputation for well-priced audio kit such as amps and DACs. And now it's moving into the turntable market with a good-looking and well-specified model that's priced to compete with affordable models from the likes of Pro-Ject.

The belt-driven Fosi Luna 3 has been built with "less is more" in mind: there's no Bluetooth, no built-in phono stage and no "unnecessary paths".

The Luna 3 is initially a Kickstarter product and it's long since cracked its initial funding goal many times over. Early birds can pick one up for around £199 / $260 (about €229 / AU$410) plus tax, and the price will go up 25% when normal shipping begins. By using a direct-to-consumer model Fosi can keep the final price lower than if it went through normal retail channels, something that's particularly important for the US market where tariffs are distorting prices.

(Image credit: Fosi Audio)

Fosi Luna 3 turntable: key features

The Luna 3 has a stripped-back minimalist design, all black with orange detailing and a clear acrylic high mass platter with an orange mat. There's an Audio-Technica VM95E cartridge on the rigid 8.6-inch aluminium tonearm, and Fosi says that the sensor-controlled copper-core motor delivers very stable rotation with just ±0.11% deviation. The turntable speed is electronically switchable between 33 and 45 RPM.

Although it's a manual turntable the Luna 3 does have auto-stop to protect your records if you doze off mid-listen, and there's a 12V trigger out to activate your amp.

Fosi says that the turntable is part of its wider goal to build "a complete, accessible HiFi ecosystem that lets users grow their system piece by piece", and if you'd rather do that quickly it offers multiple turntable bundles including a phono pre-amp, amplifier, speakers and cables.

