With retro looks and four speakers, this turntable is the epitome of vinyl's comeback story

Quick Summary The Qlearsoul ONE-S is an all-in-one turntable with four speakers, Bluetooth in and out and an Audio-Technica cartridge. It has distinct vintage styling and won't break the bank at $324 (around £240 / €275 / AU$490).

You know vinyl's comeback is still ongoing when new record players seem to be announced every week. And this entrant is particularly interesting.

The Qlearsoul ONE-S is an all-in-one Bluetooth model that addresses one of the key drawbacks of many similar systems – they often lack tangibility in the speaker department.

Where many all-in-ones have two relatively small, built-in speakers, the ONE-S has four. There are two 15W woofers and two 10W tweeters, delivering a total of 50W.

That makes it more than loud enough for reasonably sized rooms, and an interesting option for smaller spaces such as a study, home office or student accommodation.

Oh, and the brand name is pronounced "Clearsoul" – the Q is "a creative transformation of the letter C". But don't let that put you off.

(Image credit: Qlearsoul)

Qlearsoul ONE-S turntable: key features and pricing

The Qlearsoul ONE-S has a familiar design, incorporating woven fabric on the front and a walnut-grained top panel. There's a built-in phono pre-amp so you can use it as the audio source for a bigger system, an Audio-Technica AT-3600L moving magnet cartridge, and an auxiliary input to connect other audio devices.

The AT-3600L is common in turntables in this price bracket, and you'll also find it in models by brands such as Pioneer and Sony.

The turntable plays 33 and 45 RPM records and features Bluetooth 5.0 in and out, enabling you to use the ONE-S as a wireless speaker or to stream audio to wireless headphones and speakers.

Pricing is in US dollars, and the $324 list price works out as roughly £240 / €275 / AU$490. That makes it quite a lot more expensive than alternatives from the likes of Victrola and Mixx, although most keenly-priced rivals come with twin speakers rather than the four-speaker setup here.

The Qlearsoul ONE-S is available from the company's own website now. It can be ordered with the correct power plug for your region.