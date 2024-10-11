MIXX’s cute retro turntable is an affordable all-in-one

Quick Summary The MIXX Revival 55 is a retro-inspired all-in-one turntable that costs roughly the same as two new vinyl albums from your favourite artists. It includes Bluetooth streaming and has its own speakers.

MIXX Audio specialises in hardware that won't break the bank, such as its Streambuds wireless earbuds and its StreamQ C2 wireless headphones. Now it's made a turntable, which it describes as an "innovation".

It isn't really – it's an all-in-one turntable with built-in speakers and Bluetooth, a combination we've seen may times before from the likes of Victrola – but it's cute, cheap, and it offers a decent spec for the price.

The Revival 55 is a retro-looking all-in-one record player with its own speakers, Bluetooth input and output for streaming to and from the system, and it has some useful features that aren't always found on products with such a low price tag.

Key features and pricing

The Revival 55 is a belt-driven turntable with 33, 45 and 78 RPM speeds and auto-stop. It has an adjustable pitch control for vinyl speeds, and in addition to Bluetooth, it has an Aux input for external audio sources and a line output for connecting to other hardware.

There are three colour options to begin with – black, cream and turquoise blue. The rather fetching sage green version shown above, and a similarly pastel-hued pink, will be available "soon". All five models will be priced at £79 in the UK. There's no word yet on US pricing, but we'll update when we find out more.

It's fair to say that the MIXX Revival isn't going to dethrone the Pro-Ject Essential III, our current pick of the best record players . But given that it costs roughly the same as two Taylor Swift records on vinyl, it's hardly aimed at the same kind of listener.

It's for people who are short of space and light on cash, and that makes it an interesting option for kids' bedrooms, students' flats or anywhere else where space is at a premium.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors