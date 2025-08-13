Pro-Ject's excellent EVO turntable is back in black – and it's even more affordable

Quick Summary Pro-Ject has brought back its popular and much-loved Debut Carbon EVO turntable in Satin Black. The spec is unchanged but the RRP is £50 lower than before.

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO was one of our best turntables picks, but it was discontinued in late 2024 to make room for the Pro-Ject EVO 2. But as AC/DC might put it, "it's ba-a-a-a-ack, ba-a-a-a-ack, back in black! It's back in black!"

That's a fairly tortured way of saying that Pro-Ject has resurrected the popular turntable in a Satin Black finish, and with a £50 price cut it's a tempting choice for the first-time buyer or would-be audiophile. It delivers an impressive specification for a relatively affordable £449, down from the previous price of £499 and £150 less than the EVO 2.

The EVO features an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. (Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo: key features

The specification is the same as before, and that's no bad thing. There's a three-speed precision belt drive with electronic speed control, an 8.6-inch one-piece carbon fibre tonearm and an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge that's pre-adjusted by Pro-Ject.

The chassis is made from heavy MDF and round the back there's a semi-symettrical phono cable with metal connectors and gold-plated RCA outputs.

There are no unnecessary bells or whistles here – it's simply a class-leading turntable that's focused entirely on delivering the best possible audio at the best possible price. I've tested other Evo models and really enjoyed them; our colleagues at What Hi-Fi gave this specific one the full five stars when they reviewed it in 2020.

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO in Satin Black is available in the UK now.

Although the resurrection of the Debut Carbon EVO and lower RRP are both welcome, it's worth pointing out that there are still some 2024 models in UK retail, often with impressive discounts. Check out the deals below if you don't mind getting a slightly older unit.