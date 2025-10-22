VPI’s luxury turntable is a super Model – and it’s made to last a lifetime

Quick Summary VPI's turntables have appeared in movies and TV shows. Now there's a new, future-proof model for your stereo.

VPI's turntables are stars of the big and little screen, with appearances in movies such as Indecent Proposal and shows including Billions and Black Mirror. They even have the US presidential seal of approval – when he was President, Joe Biden gave one to the Australian prime minister as a gift. And now VPI has a new turntable to bring some of that star power to your stereo.

The new VPI Model One comes with an impressive specification, but perhaps its most important feature is that it's been designed to be future-proof – your Model One can become a Model Two or Model Three as new components are released.

That's not a new idea, of course. Linn has been doing it for decades with its Sondek LP12 turntable. But it's the first time VPI has offered a modular turntable, and it's getting a whole new series on that basis, dubbed the Forever Series.

VPI Model One: key features and pricing

This is the first VPI turntable to feature its new 3-point floating suspension system, which minimises motor noise and internal/external vibrations. And it's mounted on a solid black ash body with a clear dust cover to show off its movie-star looks.

The platter module and motor drive in the Model One have been designed for easy swapping, servicing and adjustment, and the drive module is mounted on a thick, damped aluminium plate to reduce vibration. The belt drive features an inverted bearing to minimise surface area contact and reduce friction.

The tonearm is a 10-inch S-shaped model, and it's made from solid aluminium to eliminate tube resonance. There's azimuth adjustment in the headshell and vertical tracking adjustment, and the headshell meets the RCA connection via a single, continuous copper wire.

The VPI Model One is distributed in the UK by Renaissance Audio and is available now for £6,450, which is roughly €7,410 / AU$13,220. In the US it's $5,850.