Bang & Olufsen kicks off its 100th anniversary with a collection of special editions
The luxury audio brand is celebrating its history in style
Luxury audio brand, Bang & Olufsen, turns 100 years old this year, and the brand is kicking off the celebrations with a trio of special edition versions of its popular products. Dubbed "The Centennial Collection", the range is inspired by the brand's heritage of uncompromising sound and design.
The collection pulls on some of the design language from the brand's history. That includes the checkered grill patterns from early radio designs, and vibrant colour options from the 70s and 80s.
There are three models in the range which are getting the treatment. First up is the Beoplay H100, which is offered in a gorgeous Century Brown hue. That also packs in a Century Red leather headband, with Century Blue detailing.
Then, the Beosound A5 gets a spin. That sees a Century Weave finish applied to the grill, which offsets neatly against the brushed aluminium frame, while the leather strap and cable are adorned in Century Red and Century Blue.
Last, but not least, is the Beosound A9, which is made available in Century Blue. The special edition of that model features Kvadrat's Centennial Cadence fabric, with a natural aluminium ring and legs, which are brushed to evoke the look and feel of B&O devices from the 1980s.
Every product is also adorned with the brand's Est. 1925 Anniversary logo, along with a tribute to the vision of its original founders. That reads, "A never failing will to create only the best."
Pricing is as follows:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Beosound A5 Century Weave
Beoplay A9 Century Blue
Beoplay H100 Century Brown
GBP
£1,250
£3,800
£1,500
EUR
€1,500
€4,500
€1,800
USD
$1,750
$5,500
$2,300
AUD (approx.)
$2,575
$7,850
$3,100
There's no word of any limited quantities for these models, though I'd anticipate that, if nothing else, they won't be available beyond this year. In any case, it's well worth picking one up whether you're a fan of the brand, or just fancy something a little special, there's something for everyone in the range.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
