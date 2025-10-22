Bang & Olufsen kicks off its 100th anniversary with a collection of special editions

Luxury audio brand, Bang & Olufsen, turns 100 years old this year, and the brand is kicking off the celebrations with a trio of special edition versions of its popular products. Dubbed "The Centennial Collection", the range is inspired by the brand's heritage of uncompromising sound and design.

The collection pulls on some of the design language from the brand's history. That includes the checkered grill patterns from early radio designs, and vibrant colour options from the 70s and 80s.

There are three models in the range which are getting the treatment. First up is the Beoplay H100, which is offered in a gorgeous Century Brown hue. That also packs in a Century Red leather headband, with Century Blue detailing.

Then, the Beosound A5 gets a spin. That sees a Century Weave finish applied to the grill, which offsets neatly against the brushed aluminium frame, while the leather strap and cable are adorned in Century Red and Century Blue.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Last, but not least, is the Beosound A9, which is made available in Century Blue. The special edition of that model features Kvadrat's Centennial Cadence fabric, with a natural aluminium ring and legs, which are brushed to evoke the look and feel of B&O devices from the 1980s.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Every product is also adorned with the brand's Est. 1925 Anniversary logo, along with a tribute to the vision of its original founders. That reads, "A never failing will to create only the best."

Pricing is as follows:

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Beosound A5 Century Weave Beoplay A9 Century Blue Beoplay H100 Century Brown GBP £1,250 £3,800 £1,500 EUR €1,500 €4,500 €1,800 USD $1,750 $5,500 $2,300 AUD (approx.) $2,575 $7,850 $3,100

There's no word of any limited quantities for these models, though I'd anticipate that, if nothing else, they won't be available beyond this year. In any case, it's well worth picking one up whether you're a fan of the brand, or just fancy something a little special, there's something for everyone in the range.