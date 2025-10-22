Bang & Olufsen kicks off its 100th anniversary with a collection of special editions

The luxury audio brand is celebrating its history in style

Bang &amp; Olufsen Centennial Collection
(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News

Luxury audio brand, Bang & Olufsen, turns 100 years old this year, and the brand is kicking off the celebrations with a trio of special edition versions of its popular products. Dubbed "The Centennial Collection", the range is inspired by the brand's heritage of uncompromising sound and design.

The collection pulls on some of the design language from the brand's history. That includes the checkered grill patterns from early radio designs, and vibrant colour options from the 70s and 80s.

Bang &amp;amp; Olufsen Centennial Collection

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Last, but not least, is the Beosound A9, which is made available in Century Blue. The special edition of that model features Kvadrat's Centennial Cadence fabric, with a natural aluminium ring and legs, which are brushed to evoke the look and feel of B&O devices from the 1980s.

Bang &amp;amp; Olufsen Centennial Collection

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Every product is also adorned with the brand's Est. 1925 Anniversary logo, along with a tribute to the vision of its original founders. That reads, "A never failing will to create only the best."

Pricing is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

Beosound A5 Century Weave

Beoplay A9 Century Blue

Beoplay H100 Century Brown

GBP

£1,250

£3,800

£1,500

EUR

€1,500

€4,500

€1,800

USD

$1,750

$5,500

$2,300

AUD (approx.)

$2,575

$7,850

$3,100

There's no word of any limited quantities for these models, though I'd anticipate that, if nothing else, they won't be available beyond this year. In any case, it's well worth picking one up whether you're a fan of the brand, or just fancy something a little special, there's something for everyone in the range.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.