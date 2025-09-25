When I get a new pair of top-tier headphones that I know I'll be spending a lot of time using, I like to put them through their paces. And as my job involves a lot of travel, that also means testing out the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones when in the air.

The timing was perfect, therefore, when the latest Bowers & Wilkins PX8 S2 came in for review – around the same time I was due to embark on multiple long-haul flights. Now, 17 hours into testing these cans via British Airways and American Airlines, I've got a better understanding of how they function in the air.

No, Bowers' top-tier headphones don't purport to be the best headphones for travel in Bose-beating fashion, as these over-ears are positioned more as a luxury option, with Nappa leather earcup cladding and aluminium arms giving real visual appeal to complement their super sound delivery.

Here are my biggest takeaways of using the PX8 S2 in-flight – even sleeping while wearing them – and why they'll be my go-to best headphones overall for most use-cases in the future.

1. Credible comfort

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I've tried dozens, if not hundreds, of pairs of headphones over many years of testing – and the PX8 S2 are up there among the most credibly comfortable that I've possessed.

Bowers & Wilkins has years of experience under its belt; the company has even employed third-party input to measure thousands of people's heads and ear canals to adjust for its design process.

The end result is the PX8 S2, in their new, slimmer-profile design (compared to the original PX8), feel natural to wear. They don't 'pinch' at all; there's no 'heaviness' overhead; it's just a beautifully balanced feel.

I should know, as I've worn these cans for dozens of hours already, sometimes for double-figure periods at a time, and I've even slept while wearing them during a long-haul flight.

Part of the PX8 S2's pleasure is in its materials, though, as Nappa leather that's used for the earcups and headband, along with memory foam to sit softly and form ideally for your head's shape.

2. ANC that's up there

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

One thing that's always been a curiosity among Bowers & Wilkins headphones is the company's approach to active noise-cancelling, or ANC for short.

The technology, which uses microphones to block out bothersome external sounds, has always been fairly tepid in Bowers' deployment. Until, that was, the PX7 S3 came along earlier this year, delivering a much more impressive resolution.

Now, the PX8 S2 aren't world-beating in their ANC delivery. Yes, that 'hiss' of plane noise is mitigated, making for a more comfortable experience. But, no, the people talking loudly, the baby crying, and all that stuff still gets through – unless you crank the volume up really loud.

But I have appreciated the PX8 S2 putting some degree of muffle on such external sounds; by lowering their impact, it's been easier to concentrate when working, for example, which I really value.

Just don't buy the PX8 S2 and expect Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones levels of sound blocking – which are a much stronger vehicle for delivering that "locked in" effect.

3. Sensational sound

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

That the PX8 S2's ANC isn't the biggest in the game hasn't necessarily mattered for me, though, as the sonic tour de force that these headphones are is without question. With aptX Lossless compatibility, you can listen to high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/98kHz.

The wide, dynamic and bold soundstage from these cans is among the best I've ever heard. The ANC helps to enhance its delivery, too, while adept bass control means no matter whether you like classical, rock, or underground dance music, the Bowers & Wilkins caters for all.

Part of this is thanks to Bowers & Wilkins' Carbon Cone technology which, as the name suggests, utilises carbon for the 40mm drivers. As carbon is stiff, its response time is speedier, which increases the accuracy of response – and why the PX8 S2 are considered Bowers & Wilkins' highest-end headphones.

Oh, and if you find a quiet spot, plug in via USB-C wired, then these cans cater for that too. Ideal for extracting lossless formats from, say, your laptop when using the cable for a private listening session – but not exactly an in-flight experience opportunity, it must be said.

4. Battery that delivers

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

During use I recharged the PX8 S2 headphones to 100% to see what kind of useage I'd get out of them.

That morning I went to the gym for an hour – no, the PX8 S2 aren't specifically designed for that, but I did so anyway – before heading to the airport and wearing them for an hour by the gate to do some work.

On board the flight, at 5 hours in, having used them non-stop for that time, the total 7 hours of use showed 73% battery remaining. That was with ANC on the whole time, the volume fairly high (I can't help myself), and I think that's a good innings.

Bowers & Wilkins claims 30 hours per charge, officially, while I reckon with my use that 26 hours really isn't out of the question. Which is still a solid performance – more than enough for my 17 hours of flying for this particular test.

In conclusion

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So what to make of the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 S2? Well, they're an easy 5-star product for me, on account of design, comfort, longevity and stellar sound. All of which makes travelling with these headphones in tow feel special.

Can the PX8 S2 hold its own against the Sony WH-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in a bid to be the boss of ANC delivery? No, not by a margin. But as all-rounders, I certainly wouldn't banish them from my future travels – as I'll be using these headphones for everything else for the foreseeable.

Should you buy a pair? Well, the £629 / $799 / €729 asking price is no small sum of cash, that's for sure. But I think you can see, feel and hear the quality here that makes that asking price genuinely worth it. G'warn, treat yourself – you won't regret it.