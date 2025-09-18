We've all heard about the vinyl resurgence – with last year breaking a 40-year record for the physical format.

It's why we're seeing an increase in record players – such as the all-in-one turntable I saw at the Philips Century event in Eindhoven – in addition to physical 12-inch purchases.

However, as I've just seen, it's not only about vinyl anymore. How so? I saw and heard a brand new Philips player that can not only spin records, but CDs too.

Philips, effectively the creator of the Compact Disc (in collaboration with Sony to get it over the line), saw huge benefit from the format in the early 1980s.

It seems the 80s is where Philips' current attentions lie, as I saw prototypes of the brand's Moving Sound range reimagined, which are set to come to market in 2026.

(Image credit: Philips)

However, this Philips Fidelio two-in-one, called the FT1, is the first time I've seen such a type of product in the modern era. It shows that retro really is back in fashion.

I'm sure many of us, at one point in time, possessed many CDs. Whether you've still got them in pride of place, tucked away in the attic, or in boxes under the bed, it seems that 2025 is the time to dust them off.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully you've kept them in decent storage conditions, however, as CDs aren't 'lifers' in the same way as vinyl – particularly some of the cheaper CD-Rs, which the FT1 can also play.

Interestingly, the Fidelio FT1 also has Bluetooth output, so you can wirelessly pair to compatible integrated speakers. Or, via the RCA connection, a wired setup in a conventional hi-fi setup is also possible.

At my Philips demo, the Fidelio FT1 was paired with the Fidelio FA3 speakers, which are sold separately – many retailers are likely to 'soft bundle' them, in a deal – aimed at delivering solid performance at a mid-level price.

(Image credit: Philips Fidelio)

While there's not an official price just yet, a Philips representative told me the target is €299 (£259 / $349 by direct conversion) for the FT1 and €399 (£349 / $479) for the FA3 speaker pair.

I think that's pretty great value for a solid sounding system – if it holds true. The Fidelio FT1 actually won't be on sale until the first quarter of 2026. But it already looks as though it's set to be the year of retro's return.

Because it's no longer just about vinyl resurgence, it's about CD revival too. Whatever next? Cassette, VHS? Just kidding. We all know when a format is retired for the right reasons, and CD's quality has never been in question.