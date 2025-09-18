This week, I took the train to Eindhoven in the Netherlands – a city I've never visited before – as part of Philips' centenary celebrations.

The brand, which was founded over 100 years ago in that very city, wanted to talk plans for 2026 – with its 1980s retro-inspired new speakers revealed – but it was actually its all-in-one turntable system that caught my attention.

'The Tina', as the Philips V9000 is otherwise known, was revealed back in January of this year, but it's the first time I've been able to see and actually hear it playing vinyl proper for the first time.

In between briefing sessions, I took some time out to experience the all-in-one in situ. It was set up in Eindhoven's Natlab – a venue for cultural activities, where the 'Philips Century' event was hosted – which has some considerable spaces.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Given the sheer size of such rooms, I was really impressed with The Tina's considerable sound and scale – and now want one for my living room when they become available. It's cited as being "the most powerful all-in-one integrated turntable system", so I'm not surprised it sounds so strong.

It's no secret that vinyl is having a resurgence. I've been using vinyl for decades, largely due to my interests in underground dance music – from back in the day when it was the only medium to obtain such music – and that love has continued to this day.

Indeed, I still have a pair of turntables in my home office – not to mention a digital AlphaTheta setup in an entertainment space downstairs – but think a dedicated space, with a rack of long-player albums, would be perfectly suited to my living room.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But the product goes beyond that, too, offering an integrated DAB radio tuner and even access to streaming services, so you don't have to spin the tunes from your records when you don't want. I think such versatility is key.

I love the style of The Tina too; when I first saw the product in person, it made me think of the Ruark system that I have on test – which I also love. Except the Philips approach is quite different, as it's an integrated all-in-one – no faff in needing to wire anything up.

The wood finish is nicely appointed, and while I wasn't totally sold on the 'wavey' metal bars on the front – from acute angles they look a bit like an American truck's bullbars – when in situ, their complex positioning adds layers of highlight and shadows, which give a greater depth.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The classic Philips emblem – which, at the Philips Archive on a private tour, I learned came about from a designer learning that Philips' radios were "like radio waves dancing through the sky", hence the stars and stripes – sits on the front, which I enjoy as a subtle branding imprint.

Philips has partnered with Audio-Technica for the cartridge, as you can clearly see from my photos here, but its signature triangular emblem is, again, a subtle branding exercise. The whole product just looks class.

The Tina's pricing has also just been announced, with a €449.99/£399.99 recommended price seeming very reasonable to me. I hope the brand gets a wriggle on, as I already want one for my living room – especially at that price. And I suspect a lot of other people will, too.