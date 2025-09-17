Philips is having a bit of a party of late, given its 100th anniversary celebrations. First, we were wowed with its retro-style of turntables in the Century range.

Now, however, Philips has revealed its next step in 80s-inspired reimaginations of some classic products. Dubbed the 'Moving Sound' range, these bright yellow products – based on classic tape players – are a firm nod to its past.

It's right on the money now, too, with 90s having already had its comeback, the 80s is the latest resurgence to hit the fashion world – but clearly that extends beyond, including in the world of consumer tech.

Here's what you can expect from the Philips Moving Sound range, which is due out in mid-2026:

MS80 – AKA 'The Tube'

Like a classic all-in-one cassette stereo, The Tube is a portable Bluetooth speaker complete with built-in carry handle and integrated shoulder strap.

It doesn't reference a specific Philips model of the past, but its yellow finish is like a neon boombox from back in the era. The size isn't far off either, measuring over 50cm wide and 20cm tall.

The Tube's output relies on two 5-inch woofers and a pair of 1.5-inch tweeters, catering for big bass thanks to side-firing passive radiators.

The latest Bluetooth standard means integrated Auracast for multi-speaker setups, or music via a USB connection.

The Tube features a built-in colour display for control, which doubles-up as an animated cassette tape for a bit of fun, accompanying the speaker's built-in light show. Talk about party speaker.

MS50 – AKA 'The Roller'

This one's a direct reference to the original 'The Roller', a visually iconic cassette player reimagined as a modern portable Bluetooth speaker. It, too, is bright yellow in finish.

It's got a built-in carry handle, pair of tweeters and pair of woofers with passive bass radiators for low-end output, and can connect to multiple speakers via Auracast thanks to the latest Bluetooth standard.

Like The Tube, The Roller also has a built-in colour display for control, which also presents an animated cassette tape as a reference to its roots. There's the Philips Entertainment app if that's your preferred method of control.

MS5 – AKA 'The Buds' / MS1 – AKA 'The Bingo'

The 80s range also extends to headphones, with a pair of on-ear and earbuds also forming part of the bright-yellow range.

The Buds feature Spatial Audio and active noise-cancelling ANC, features that very much weren't available in the 80s but certainly are now.

Battery life is quoted at 48 hours (without ANC), which includes charging via the included case. Which, you guessed it, also features the cassette animation on an external display.

The Bingo, meanwhile, references classic headphones that were often used paired with a Walkman – yes, other brands had their versions, but Sony was the winner.

However, unlike wired-only headphones of the day, the MS1 are wireless, so you can cut the cord. With 40mm drivers, a pink insert for the earcups, and that trademark yellow finish, these retro headphones look the part.