100+ years of Philips Audio celebrated with new range featuring real retro charm

Quick Summary Philips is celebrating more than a century of making audio products with a new range of classic-looking turntables, radios and headphones. The Century Series could appeal to retro gadget lovers and audio fans alike.

Philips has been a big brand in the world of audio products for over 100 years and to celebrate it has announced a collection that combines modern-day technology with retro styling.

The Philips Audio Century Series includes two new turntables, a DAB/FM radio with a colour display, and a couple of pairs of headphones. Each of them also have fun, classic names to continue the theme.

The Tina is the flagship all-in-one vinyl deck, which also includes a DAB+/FM tuner, USB audio, and Bluetooth.

It incorporates a 2.1 speaker system into the wooden cabinet, made up of two full range speakers and a dedicated 4-inch bass reflex subwoofer. It is capable of 120W of power output, while a 6.3mm headphone socket can be found in case you don't just want to blast your records out into the room.

The deck features a replaceable Audio-Technica MM cartridge, and there's even Bluetooth out (as well as in) to connect the system to external wireless speakers to expand the soundscape.

The Stevie is the entry-level turntable in the range. It is also an all-in-one system with its own stereo speakers. It includes Bluetooth connectivity too, so you can stream from a smartphone or other supported device.

Onto the radio and The Janet is a very stylish digital solution that looks like it's stepped straight out of the 50s – save for the 2.4-inch, full-colour display, that is.

It is compact and portable, with 5W power output through its single 2.5-inch driver.

As well as DAB+ and FM reception, it comes with Bluetooth 5.3 on board for wireless streaming, and there are alarm functions so you could even use if on a bedside table.

The internal battery lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge, and it can be fully charged from flat in just 3.5 hours.

Finally, the two headphone models are The Freddie and The Ringo.

The Freddie is an over-ear, open-back pair. They include a 50mm neodymium driver in each ear and use a steel headband in their construction.

The Ringo is more 80s style, with inspiration taken from the Walkman era.

The wireless on-ear headphones use a 40mm driver in each ear, have Bluetooth 5.4 on board, and come with 20 hour battery life. Fast charging will add 6.5 hours in just 15 minutes.

We don't yet have pricing or availability for the Philips Audio Century Series but will update you when we know more.