Toshiba’s portable record player is a Walkman for your vinyl
Toshiba's tiny record player is a lot more portable than your record collection
Quick Summary
Toshiba just launched its Aurex AX-RP10.
That is a portable/compact record player with up to 10 hours of playback and Bluetooth streaming to headphones or speakers.
Toshiba has come up with its own take on Audio-Technica's Sound Burger, the very compact, portable record player. The Toshiba Aurex AX-RP10 is designed to take the party anywhere, and promises easy operation and decent battery life. It's also designed for music fans who don't have much space, so it's an interesting option for student flats and other places where space is at a premium.
Size-wise the Aurex AX-RP10 is bigger than a tape player and a little larger than the Sound Burger too. Inside there's a rechargeable battery with ten hours of play time, and there's a Bluetooth chip for streaming to your Bluetooth headphones or portable Bluetooth speaker. You also get a 3.5mm output for connecting to an amp.
Toshiba Aurex AX-RP10: key features
The Aurex AX-RP10 plays records at 45 RPM and 33 and 1/3 RPM, and its Bluetooth is version 5.4. It's 11 inches by 6 inches by 3 inches and weighs just over a kilogram, so you'll want to pop it in the included shoulder bag to take it from place to place. And of course your vinyl records will add a fair bit of weight too.
This isn't an audiophile player by any means – there's no hi-res streaming option, just standard Bluetooth codecs – but it should sound decent enough, especially through wireless speakers.
One of the most fun features here isn't exactly high tech but I like it a lot – there's a groove at the rear of the player where you're supposed to put your record cover.
We don't yet know pricing or international availability, but if the Aurex AX-RP10 is competitive with Audio-Technica's portable then you can expect to pay around £200 / $200 / AU$416.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Garmin’s on a mission to update your wrist into oblivion as 100+ tweaks land on Fenix and Enduro watches
The latest beta update looks comprehensive
By Matt Kollat Published
-
5 reasons you should be excited about the brand new Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
Not sure if it’s obvious... but I can't wait to try it
By Lizzie Wilmot Published