Carry on streaming with Cary Audio’s high-spec, high-performance Hi-Fi amp

Cary Audio, the boutique US audiophile brand, has launched a high quality integrated amp that promises to deliver the best of both worlds: smooth streaming and high-performance amplification.

The Cary DMS-300A is. capable of streaming Hi-Res Audio through the likes of Qobuz Connect, TIDAL Connect and Spotify Connect. It also has AirPlay and Bluetooth support.

The amp is Roon Ready and UPnP/DLNA compatible too, and it has both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity.

Cary Audio DMS-300A: key features and pricing

The design of the DMS-300A clearly prioritises function over flash: it's not far from an 80s VHS deck in design, especially in its silver incarnation. However, you don't buy an amp like this to look at it – it's likely to end up in an AV cabinet anyway, and it's the power inside that really counts.

The DMS-300A has a discrete Class A/B amplifier delivering 2 x 75W into 8 ohms and 2 x 125W into 4 ohms. In addition to the obligatory RCA connections, there are three USB-A inputs and an SD card slot, coaxial and Toslink and a 12V trigger output.

The Wi-Fi is 802.11b/g/n and the Bluetooth module supports aptX HD.

Digital format support is extensive, with 16 to 32-bit PCM and 1-bit DSD. PCM support is up to 384kHz and DSD goes to 22.5792MHz.

There are two colour options, black or silver, and the US price is $5,995.

UK and European pricing and availability are yet to be announced, but I'd expect similar pricing in the UK. For example, the Cary DMS-700 network audio player launched at $8,495 for US retail customers and is currently £8,590 in the UK.