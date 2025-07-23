Pro-Ject’s new entry-level turntable promises audio thrills, not unnecessary frills
Pro-Ject goes back to basics with its no-frills E1.2 turntable
Quick Summary
Pro-Ject has upgraded its E1 entry-level turntable. The Pro-Ject E1.2 has a new platter and sub-platter, a high quality tonearm and cartridge, and a low price.
It's just £249 / €329 and available now.
Pro-Ject makes some of the best turntables, and its latest model is designed for vinyl beginners and budget buyers.
But the E1.2 is no Poundland product, it shares key components with Pro-Ject's pricer products, and it promises to deliver the same audio experience as considerably more expensive models.
The E1.2 is a new version of the E1, and to hit its low price – £249 in the UK, €329 in Europe – Pro-Ject has focused on the essentials, so if you're looking for Bluetooth connectivity, a USB output or an integrated phono stage, you won't find any of them here.
According to Pro-Ject, the E1.2 was designed "to deliver superb sound and maximise performance from every pound spent" – a worthy statement.
Pro-Ject E1.2: key features and pricing
There are several significant upgrades over the original E1, starting with the platter. It has a 730g aluminium die-cast design and a built-in TPE damping ring to reduce vibration and suppress ringing. Pro-Ject says it also delivers more stable rotation and better wow and flutter performance.
The sub-platter is the same as the one in the Debut, so it's a glass fibre-reinforced ABS sub-platter that promises improved speed accuracy and lower resonance.
The tonearm has a heavy-mass gimbal bearing and a carbon-reinforced headshell with a Pick It MM E cartridge. This sports a new low-mass design with a miniature neodymium magnet and a conical diamond stylus. It's pre-aligned and ready to go.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's a single-button speed control for switching between 33 and 45, plus damping feet and OFC phono cables with gold-plated connectors.
The plinth is a solid block of CNC-machined composite fibre without any hollows inside, and you can choose between high-gloss black, satin white or walnut.
The Pro-Ject E1.2 has a recommended retail price of £249 / €329 (about $336 / AU$512) and will be available in the coming days.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.