Pro-Ject’s new entry-level turntable promises audio thrills, not unnecessary frills

Quick Summary Pro-Ject has upgraded its E1 entry-level turntable. The Pro-Ject E1.2 has a new platter and sub-platter, a high quality tonearm and cartridge, and a low price. It's just £249 / €329 and available now.

Pro-Ject makes some of the best turntables, and its latest model is designed for vinyl beginners and budget buyers.

But the E1.2 is no Poundland product, it shares key components with Pro-Ject's pricer products, and it promises to deliver the same audio experience as considerably more expensive models.

The E1.2 is a new version of the E1, and to hit its low price – £249 in the UK, €329 in Europe – Pro-Ject has focused on the essentials, so if you're looking for Bluetooth connectivity, a USB output or an integrated phono stage, you won't find any of them here.

According to Pro-Ject, the E1.2 was designed "to deliver superb sound and maximise performance from every pound spent" – a worthy statement.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject E1.2: key features and pricing

There are several significant upgrades over the original E1, starting with the platter. It has a 730g aluminium die-cast design and a built-in TPE damping ring to reduce vibration and suppress ringing. Pro-Ject says it also delivers more stable rotation and better wow and flutter performance.

The sub-platter is the same as the one in the Debut, so it's a glass fibre-reinforced ABS sub-platter that promises improved speed accuracy and lower resonance.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The tonearm has a heavy-mass gimbal bearing and a carbon-reinforced headshell with a Pick It MM E cartridge. This sports a new low-mass design with a miniature neodymium magnet and a conical diamond stylus. It's pre-aligned and ready to go.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a single-button speed control for switching between 33 and 45, plus damping feet and OFC phono cables with gold-plated connectors.

The plinth is a solid block of CNC-machined composite fibre without any hollows inside, and you can choose between high-gloss black, satin white or walnut.

The Pro-Ject E1.2 has a recommended retail price of £249 / €329 (about $336 / AU$512) and will be available in the coming days.